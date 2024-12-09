Zimbabwe Turning to Traditional Chinese Medicine

HARARE — Traditional Chinese medicine is gaining popularity in Zimbabwe following the opening of a TCM exhibition room at the Zimbabwe-China TCM and Acupuncture Center in the capital of Harare.

Opened in June under the auspices of the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, the exhibition room has been set up to introduce TCM culture and therapy to the public.

"TCM is not just acupuncture. There are a lot of other methods, therapies and theories," says Hu Sha, director of the center.

In addition to acupuncture, the room is devoted to other aspects of TCM, including Chinese herbs, cupping tools, massage therapy tools, methods of preparing Chinese herbs and related books.

"I hope this will be a good window for Zimbabweans to learn about it and encourage cooperation between TCM and local traditional medicine," Hu says.

The number of patients receiving free treatment at the center has increased since its opening in 2020.

"We treat between 30 and 60 people every working day, and our appointments are scheduled until next February. I am happy that people trust and believe in TCM, and I am also glad that it helps them treat diseases and relieve pain," she says.

"Every time I come here, I feel calm. It's like my body is rejuvenated, and I'm stronger than before," says Harare resident Farai Mugwisi, who decided to try acupuncture after experiencing headaches.

"I remembered that I had a similar problem when I was in China, and I went to a traditional medical center, so I searched and found this place. When I came here, my left eye was closed, but after the acupuncture, my eye was open, and I slept well for the first time," she says.

She then introduced her mother to acupuncture.

"My mother is a stroke patient, so I brought her in. She was doing physical therapy somewhere, and when she came back for a session, her therapist said, 'You've improved a lot! What happened?"'

Luisa Maidza, another beneficiary of TCM, says the ancient tradition has helped her relieve back pain that had plagued her for more than a decade.

"It's a wonderful thing to receive such life-changing treatment without cost," the 58-year-old says.

To help meet the demand from patients, a group of 10 Zimbabweans graduated from a TCM training course at the center in 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Munashe Mboneka, an assistant at the center, decided to enroll in the course after realizing the benefits and growing demand for TCM in the southern African country.

"I am proud to say that our clinic is becoming more and more popular. People are recognizing the benefits and natural healing methods of TCM, and our clinic's approach resonates with those seeking effective, long-term health solutions," says Mboneka.

"This growing popularity motivates us to continue providing the best possible care to our community."