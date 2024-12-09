Somalia: Somali Government Condemns Ethiopia's Aggression, Vows to Protect Sovereignty

8 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali government issued a strong condemnation of Ethiopia on Monday, describing its neighbor's recent actions as "irresponsible" and in blatant violation of international law and Somalia's sovereignty.

In an official statement, the government expressed its firm opposition to what it termed Ethiopia's "aggressions aimed at destabilizing Somalia." The statement underscored that such violations would not be tolerated and reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Additionally, the Somali authorities issued a stern warning to any individuals or groups supporting Ethiopia in what they describe as aggression against Somalia. The government did not specify the nature of these actions or the individuals involved but emphasized the seriousness of the situation.

The tension between the two countries has been escalating, with this condemnation marking a significant diplomatic standoff. The international community has yet to respond officially to the latest developments.

