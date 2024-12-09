The Addis Abeba Police Commission has apologized for disruptions caused by gunfire heard in various parts of the city on November 8, 2024, attributing the incident to "former OLF armed group members" who were "responding to the government's call for peace" and being transported to designated rehabilitation centers.

In a statement, the police explained that the gunfire, which alarmed residents, resulted from "celebratory gestures and emotional displays" by the group during their transition to rehabilitation centers.

This development follows the Oromia regional government's recent peace agreement with a splinter group of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), led by former Central Zone commander Sagni Nagasa. The regional government previously announced that OLA members had begun entering designated camps as part of the peace process.

The police commission expressed regret for the "fear" and "disturbance" caused by the gunfire and assured the public that "corrective measures and high vigilance" would be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, the opposition Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party (EZEMA) raised concerns over the incident, calling the gunfire "unwarranted" and warning that it posed a "significant risk and psychological pressure on innocent citizens" in a statement released on November 9, 2024.

While acknowledging the police apology, the party claimed that "reports are emerging that the lives of innocent citizens are being lost" as armed groups entered Addis Abeba and other locations, firing shots. EZEMA urged the government to "investigate the matter" and "provide clear information to the public."

The statement emphasized the importance of disarming these groups upon their entry into urban areas or rehabilitation centers, adding that "lasting peace can only be achieved by respecting law and order."

The party further praised the peace agreement between the Oromia Regional Government and the OLA splinter group as "encouraging" and urged efforts to achieve lasting peace with insurgents in the Amhara region and remnant groups in Oromia.

However, the party emphasized the need for transparency in the implementation of the agreement. EZEMA called for clarity regarding the "rights and responsibilities of all parties" involved and reminded the government that previous peace agreements failed to ensure lasting peace "due to a lack of transparency."