Kenya: Nairobi County Announces New Private, Public Valuation Plot Rates

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has announced new private and public valuation properties/plot rates.

In a notice, the Nairobi County Built Environment and Urban Planning CECM Patrick Mbogo stated that residential plots, commercial plots, and agricultural plots will be subjected to an additional 0.115 percent in valuation rates.

Sectional title holders have further been directed to open individual rates accounts, while landowners whose land has not yet been valued have been advised to contact the Chief Valuer at city hall for further planning.

All parties who had objected to new rates as per the 2019 draft valuation roll have been directed to pay the old rates while awaiting determination from a valuation court.