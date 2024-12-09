Somalia: Galmudug Deputy President Launches Humanitarian Forum in Dhusamareb

Dhusamareb, Somalia — The Deputy President of Galmudug, H.E. Ali Dahir Eid, on Monday launched the Country Humanitarian Forum (CHF), an initiative aimed at tackling the region's growing humanitarian challenges.

Organized by the Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), the forum convened in Dhusamareb and drew participants from the government, international aid organizations, local NGOs, and community leaders to address the pressing crises in Somalia.

Eid stressed the need for coordinated action, saying, "We are here to forge a path towards resilience, where every Somali can live free from the fear of drought, famine, and conflict. This forum is about translating our collective vision into tangible actions."

The forum's agenda included strategies for disaster preparedness, food security, health and nutrition, conflict management, and resource mobilization. Discussions revolved around enhancing early warning systems, sustainable agriculture, malnutrition prevention, conflict resolution, and securing funding for humanitarian efforts.

Workshops and panel discussions allowed for the exchange of global best practices, underscoring the importance of local community involvement for sustainable outcomes.

The initiative received positive feedback, with community leader Halima Mohamed from Dhusamareb viewing it as a hopeful platform for action. SoDMA pledged to monitor and support the implementation of the forum's outcomes.

The forum is set to end with a commitment to regular follow-up meetings to adapt to Somalia's ever-evolving humanitarian needs.