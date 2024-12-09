Nigeria: NASS Roundup - Tax Bills, Tinubu's MTEF/FSP Request, Port Harcourt Refinery Probe Plan, Other Top Stories From Senate

The Senate constituted a nine-member committee to meet with the federal government delegation on the four tax bills transmitted by President Bola Tinubu.

NUC wants more bills on new varsities from senators

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFund, chaired by Muntari Dandutse, commenced activities with a public hearing on the proposed Federal University, Okigwe, Imo State.

During the hearing, the acting Executive Secretary of the Nigerian University Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, asked the federal government to establish more universities to reduce the number of people awaiting admission into higher institutions.

Mr Maiyaki said there are not enough public and private universities in the country to accommodate all admission seekers every year.

The NUC acting secretary said there are 275 universities in the country, but the number of people seeking admission into the varsities increases yearly.

Senate approves 2025-2027 MTEF with new borrowing plan of ₦9.22 trillion

Senators unanimously passed the 2025-2027 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) at their Tuesday plenary.

Sani Musa, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, led the debate on the general principles of the expenditure framework.

The expenditure framework was approved with a total spending of ₦47.9 trillion and a new borrowing plan of ₦9.22 trillion, constituting domestic and foreign borrowings.

The approval followed the consideration of a report presented by Mr Musa during the plenary on Wednesday.

Senate confirms Oluyede as army chief

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, as the substantive chief of army staff.

The upper chamber approved the appointment after considering the report of its Committee on Army, presented by its Chairman, Abdulaziz Yar'adua.

Protesters storm National Assembly over Tax bills

Some northern youth protested at the National Assembly's entrance on Tuesday to warn those criticising the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, for supporting the tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as "Leave Senator Barau alone," " Senator Barau: The pro-masses lawmaker," " Stop attacking Senator Barau," "Senator Barau is the new leader of the North," and "Senator Barau: The Sardauna of our era

Tijjani Mohammed, who addressed journalists on behalf of the protesters, said those hurling abusive words at the deputy senate president because of his role in the tax reform bills are "enemies of the North".

Mr Mohammed, a former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), noted that youth in Northern Nigeria were not opposed to the bills.

Senate considering probe of Port Harcourt refinery operations

The Senate also considered conducting a special oversight of the Port Harcourt Refinery to determine its true status.

During the plenary on Tuesday, Aliyu Wadada, the senator for Nasarawa, urged the senators to investigate the issue to ascertain the facility's true operational situation.

Akpabio threatens action against sacking non-performing committee chairmen

Senate President Godswill Akpabio threatened to remove committee chairmen who failed to perform satisfactorily by the rules of the upper chamber.

He questioned how heads of federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies continued disregarding invitations to the National Assembly for questioning.

The Senate president said the Senate leadership will not hesitate to change the composition of its committees so that those with capacity could take over.

Senate constitutes a committee to meet FG's delegation on tax bills

During Wednesday's plenary, the Senate constituted a nine-member panel to interact with a federal government delegation to address concerns about the tax reform bills.

The panel is chaired by the Minority Leader, Abba Moro.

Mr Moro represents Benue South Senatorial District and is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other senators who will attend the meeting are Tahir Monguno, the Senate chief whip; Adamu Ailero (PDP, Kebbi Central), Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Titus Zam (APC, Benue), Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi North), Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun West), Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) and Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East).

But during the plenary on Thursday, the Senate President adjusted the committee's membership.

Mr Akpabio removed Tahir Monguno, the senate chief whip, and replaced him with Kaka Shehu, the Borno Central Senatorial District senator.

Mr Monguno is also from Borno State.

The senators were supposed to meet with the federal government delegation on Thursday, but the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, who was to lead the delegation, was absent.

Akpabio warns governors, others not to bully Senate

On Thursday, the Senate Presiden, Godswill Akpabio, asked state governors opposing the tax reform bills to present their concerns at the public hearing to be conducted by the National Assembly rather than appearing on television stations to criticise provisions of the bills.

He said the Senate, under his leadership, will not tolerate bullying because the lawmakers are performing their constitutional duties in the country's interest.

The Senate president said any governor or religious leader who has "problems" with the bills should attend a public hearing whenever it is organised.

He also said that the four tax reform bills currently before by the National Assembly have not been suspended or withdrawn.

South-South senators declare position on tax bills

Senators from the South-south region during the week warned people opposed to the tax reform bills to desist from introducing regional, ethnic or tribal sentiments when criticising the bills.

They also called for extensive interaction and consultations with stakeholders before the bills were finally considered by the National Assembly.

The senators stated this in a communique issued on Thursday in Abuja, under the aegis of the South-South Senators' Forum.

The communique was jointly signed by 16 of the 18 members of the caucus chaired by the Bayelsa West Senator, Seriake Dickson.

The caucus said it supports tax reform despite the criticism because it aims to strengthen revenue and foster economic stability.

The senators also passed a vote of confidence on Mr Akpabio.