Uganda: Alien Skin Approached Me for Help - Mpuuga

9 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Dan Ayebare

Alien Skin told me, 'We are a troubled group.' I agreed because he represents many young, talented but scattered individuals in and out of Kampala who lack leadership, organisation, and discipline

The parliamentary commissioner Mathias Mpuuga has defended his decision to work with controversial singer Alien Skin in his new political movement, following criticism from sections of the public.

The Democratic Alliance leader clarified that the partnership was initiated by the artist, who approached him seeking support for himself and his peers.

"Alien Skin told me, 'We are a troubled group.' I agreed because he represents many young, talented but scattered individuals in and out of Kampala who lack leadership, organisation, and discipline," Mpuuga explained.

He affirmed his commitment to assist them, emphasising his willingness to go the extra mile to provide guidance.

When questioned whether the collaboration reflected desperation, Mpuuga countered, asserting that his desperation lies in empowering every citizen to contribute to Uganda's transformation.

"It is not a convenient thing, but I can only say that I am desperate to have every citizen capable of adding a voice to the struggle for a fresh Uganda," he said.

Mpuuga's comments come shortly after he launched the Democratic Alliance, a political party that is in the process of being formed following his fallout with the National Unity Platform and its president, Robert Kyagulanyi. The move has sparked debates over his strategies, with critics questioning his choice of allies.

However, Mpuuga insists his decision is rooted in inclusivity, aiming to organize marginalised groups and amplify their voices.

