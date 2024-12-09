Uganda: I've It On Good Authority Besigye Was Targeted for Assassination At Riverside - Lukwago

Kampala —

Dr Besigye and his associate Obeid Lutale were abducted from Nairobi on November 16 by Ugandan security and held incommunicado for four days.

Erias Lukwago, lawyer to Dr Kizza Besigye, has alleged that an assassination plot was orchestrated against the opposition figure and four-time presidential candidate during his stay at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi, Kenya.

Speaking at a news conference held at Parliament, Lukwago claimed that mercenaries had been hired to execute Besigye, a staunch critic of President Museveni's regime.

"I have it on good record that Dr Besigye was to be killed in Nairobi at Riverside Apartments," Lukwago stated.

"This I speak with authority."

They were hastily produced in the General Court Martial in Makindye after the media revealed he had gone missing in Nairobi with his wife Winnie Byanyima saying he was under military detention in Kampala.

Mr Lukwago, who is also the Kampala Lord Mayor, credited Besigye's survival to "divine mercy," emphasizing the gravity of the alleged plot.

"It must have been divine intervention that saved his life. At the right time, we shall furnish you with more details."

Mr Lukwago refrained from naming the individuals or groups behind the plot but hinted at providing more evidence in due course.

Karua to Lead Legal Efforts

During the same briefing, Lukwago announced that renowned Kenyan lawyer and politician Martha Karua had been appointed by Besigye to lead his legal team.

Ms Karua, a prominent figure in regional political and legal affairs, is expected to spearhead efforts to seek justice for both Dr. Besigye and Obed Lutale, another individual reportedly targeted alongside him.

"We are now in gear number five," Lukwago said, vowing to marshal all available resources to ensure justice is served.

Karua's involvement marks a significant step in the case, signaling heightened regional attention to the safety of opposition leaders and potential implications for cross-border political dynamics.

Lukwago and Karua are set to address the media soon with updates on Besigye's situation and the broader implications of the alleged assassination plot.

As Besigye's camp prepares to escalate its legal and advocacy efforts, the development underscores the ongoing risks faced by opposition figures in Uganda and the East African region.

Dr Besigye, a retired colonel and once an ally of President Museveni, has remained a persistent challenger to the regime.

His activism and calls for democratic reforms have often put him at odds with the authorities, resulting in multiple arrests, detentions, and allegations of human rights violations against him.

The unfolding allegations of a targeted plot highlight the continued struggles and perils of opposition leadership in politically fraught environments.