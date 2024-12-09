Uganda: Presidential Assistant Calls for Tougher Laws Against Land Grabbing

Ms Barungi urged the government to specifically target law firms complicit in facilitating this illegal activity.

The Senior Presidential Assistant on Special Duties, Phiona Barungi, has called for stricter laws to combat land grabbing, a practice that has plagued Uganda for years.

Ms Barungi urged the government to specifically target law firms complicit in facilitating this illegal activity.

Speaking at a recent event, Barungi stated: "It is unacceptable that law firms are complicit in the theft of people's land. We need stronger laws to prevent this and to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."

Land grabbing has become a chronic issue in Uganda, often leaving vulnerable citizens at the mercy of unscrupulous individuals and companies.

The involvement of law firms in these schemes has made it increasingly difficult for victims to seek redress.

Barungi's remarks follow several high-profile cases where law firms were implicated in drafting fraudulent land transfer documents.

In one widely publicized case, a law firm facilitated the illegal acquisition of land from a community of villagers by using its expertise to legitimize the transfer to a wealthy businessman.

Beyond document forgery, some law firms have been accused of intimidating and coercing victims, leveraging their legal expertise to harass landowners into relinquishing their property.

Uganda's current legal framework has proven inadequate to address the growing problem of land grabbing. Barungi stressed the need for stronger deterrents to ensure accountability and to restore public trust in the justice system.

"Tougher laws will provide protection for victims, deter potential offenders, and ensure that perpetrators face consequences," she said.

Barungi's appeal resonates with widespread public frustration over the inaction against land grabbing. Citizens and advocacy groups have repeatedly demanded robust measures to tackle the issue and bring perpetrators to book.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Barungi's call for legal reforms marks a significant step toward addressing a longstanding injustice. As the government deliberates on these proposals, the hope remains that decisive action will safeguard Ugandans from the ongoing threat of land grabbing.

For victims and communities, the demand for justice has never been clearer. Ensuring tougher laws and their enforcement will be critical in restoring faith in Uganda's justice system and protecting land rights across the country.