Nigeria: We Will Probe Okuama PG's Death - Gov Oborevwori

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has promised to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death in detention, of the president-general of Okuama community in Ughelli South local government area of the state, Pa. James Oghoroko, .

Pa. Oghoroko, who was detained for over 100 days following his arrest in August 2024, passed away at Bori Camp in Port Harcourt.

The governor who gave the assurance during a condolence visit to the family, reaffirmed his commitment to ensure justice and peace in the area.

The governor was represented by Chief Edwin Uzor, his special adviser on peace building and conflict resolution, who led a delegation that included the chairman of Ughelli South LGA, Lucky Avweromre.

Oborewori assured the community that the state government was fully committed to uncovering the cause of Pa. Oghoroko's death.

He stressed the state government's dedication to address the lingering boundary disputes in Okuama, which had been identified as the root cause of the ongoing crisis.