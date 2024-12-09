Nigeria: Institute Urges More Sustainability Initiatives

Deputy director of the French Institute, Lucille Haddad, has called for more sustainable initiatives that impact the environment and reduce the effect of global warming.

According to her, indiscriminate disposal of plastic wastes deteriorates the earth and endangers the lives of both humans and wildlife.

Making the call yesterday at a press conference in Abuja, Haddad urged Nigerians to be involved in the campaign by embracing renewable energy sources, stressing the need to have rubbish bins where plastics can be stored.

She also noted that the institute had resolved to show commitment by collaborating with partners like Ecocedar, Wonder Woman Nigeria and Ekondo whose involvement in creating an eco-friendly society is significant.

She said: "The Institut Vert fund has fully funded these projects, we believe every action counts, whether it is reducing energy use, supporting sustainable businesses or advocating for systemic change.

We recognise that climate change is a shared responsibility and a reality that affects our lives which is why we have also committed to the elimination of single-use plastics.

"Our collaboration with partners like Ecocedar a renewable energy solutions company that has installed 40 solar panels; Ekondo whose innovation called the living wall has helped with planting vegetables, flowers and herbs and Wonder Woman Nigeria, which collects plastic waste to raise funds for the Internally Displaced People."

One of the partners, the Chief Executive Officer of Ekondo, Effiom Nyeh encouraged Nigerians to plant more flowers, trees and herbs in their homes and offices.

He added that the green initiative could be incorporated into the designs of buildings, emphasising that flowers can grow on walls rather than being always on the ground.

"The real estate boom has forced everyone to build houses where they are supposed to be building trees. With my innovation called the living wall, we can plant herbs, and flowers on the wall rather than on the ground. This will help to purify the environment for carbon emissions," he said.