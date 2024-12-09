Nigeria: 700 Women Benefit From Olam Agri's Business Baking Academy

Olam Agri, a leading player in food, feed, and fibre, is strengthening Nigeria's economy through investments in skill development and women's empowerment. On December 5, 2024, the company celebrated the graduation of 140 women from its Crown Flour Angels (CFA) Baking Academy in Abuja, bringing the total number of graduates to 700 since the initiative's inception in 2021.

The CFA Baking Academy, a free training program by Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, Olam Agri's wheat milling and pasta business, equips women with baking and business management skills, empowering them to build sustainable livelihoods. Graduates undergo rigorous training, including certification through the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and now benefit from added support through a partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Bola Adeniji, General Manager and Head of Marketing at Olam Agri in Nigeria, underlined the initiative's impact: "With Nigeria's population evenly split between genders, empowering women is crucial to bridging the poverty gap. This baking academy is a significant step towards women achieving their entrepreneurial dreams. Since 2021, we've successfully trained 700 women, a testament to the program's impact on women's empowerment."

Abhishek Singh, Business Head of Olam Agri in Nigeria, highlighted the extensive reach of the programme: "We're offering free training in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, covering baking skills, business management, and profitability strategies through our Olam Bake Well App. This comprehensive approach ensures that participants from various regions are equipped to thrive as entrepreneurs."

Charles Odii, Director General of SMEDAN, praised Olam Agri's contributions, "This programme supports the Federal Government's poverty eradication and food security agenda. By developing nano and micro-entrepreneurs, Olam Agri creates a ripple effect of economic growth and empowerment."

Chinwendu Ogu, State Coordinator for NABTEB, commended Olam Agri for its commitment to skill development, stating, "Olam Agri's partnership with NABTEB showcases its dedication to enhancing Nigeria's human capital."

Anil Nair, Managing Director of Olam Agri in Nigeria, underscored the company's vision, "As a business rooted in Nigeria, we believe in the country's potential for human capital growth. Our investments in people and food value chains align with the Federal Government's Renewed Hope Agenda for socioeconomic development. Seeing women empowered with skills that elevate their economic roles is deeply rewarding."