South Africa: Lamola Advocates for the Evolution of Multilateral Institutions

With the world facing complex issues such as climate change, economic inequality, global health crises, and geopolitical tensions, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola says multilateral institutions must evolve to meet the global challenges of today.

"While international cooperation and multilateralism are currently confronted with divisive geopolitics and unprecedented challenges such as climate change, slow economic growth and deepening poverty, the G20 must make strides in forging practical, mutually beneficial cooperation that champions an international order that is fairer, just, inclusive and representative," the Minister said on Monday in Johannesburg.

He was addressing the first G20 Sherpas Meeting, as South Africa commenced with the first engagement of the more than 130 meetings that will precede the G20 Summit in 2025.

The Sherpa Track is led by the personal representatives of G20 leaders, and oversees negotiations and discusses the points that form the summit's agenda, and coordinates most of the work.

On 1 December 2024, South Africa assumed the Presidency of the G20 group of countries, which comprises many of the world's largest developing and developed economies.

It was established to tackle pressing global economic and financial issues. Together, G20 members account for around 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade.

The G20 comprises 19 countries including: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States and two regional bodies, namely the European Union and the African Union.

The grouping therefore plays a critical role in influencing global policy making and fostering global economic stability.

"The multilateral institutions with economic and developmental mandates must be strengthened, as the need for their intervention is even much bigger now. We all know that many countries, especially the developing world, are still recovering from the economic shock of COVID-19.

"Poverty and weak economic growth remain a challenge for many countries, especially in Africa and the developing world; thus, the themes of our temporary Task Forces focus on these matters," Lamola said.

According to studies from the International Monetary Fund, trade has been a major contributor to global growth over the past decades, helping to promote economic development, increase economic opportunity and lift millions out of poverty.

"It is for this reason that South Africa supports international cooperation and multilateralism. We also know of the benefit this would bring us, as we seek to grow our economy and support the development of the African continent.

"As the premier forum for international economic cooperation, South Africa seeks to amplify the continued value of the G20 as a forum of the world's largest developing and developed economies; a forum that provides leadership and momentum towards greater global economic growth and sustainable development; a forum whose work serves to complement and foster the broader processes of the various multilateral spheres," Lamola said.

He said the global community must remain committed to multilateralism and upholding international law and ensure that the United Nations (UN) remains the centrepiece of this multilateralism.

"Its central role in the international system ensures that sovereign States cooperate to maintain international peace and security, advance sustainable development, and ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms for all.

"Whereas G20 leaders set the agenda for our partnership, we rely on the immense efforts of our Sherpas to translate these commitments into practical cooperation," the Minister said.

South Africa's G20 Presidency is being held under the theme: "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability", a theme that seeks to harness global will and capabilities to confront the enormous challenges the world is facing.

"In the spirit of Ubuntu, our shared humanity, we will address these challenges through our high-level deliverables and priorities, which lie at the core of the original G20 mandate of promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, and by building partnerships across all sectors of society to find collective solutions.

"As we build on the past and set the tone for the future, we must accentuate the need to adhere to universal values, shared norms, and strong multilateral institutions. Now more than ever, multilateral institutions must be strengthened and reformed to deliver broad global consensus and serve as platforms to resolve disputes," the Minister said.