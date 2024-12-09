South Africa: SIU Conducts Search and Seizure At Free State Municipality

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), together with the Hawks and the South African Police Service, have conducted a search operation at the Masilonyana Local Municipality in the Free State.

The operation was part of an investigation into allegations of maladministration related to two tenders at the municipality.

The two tenders are for the refurbishment of Brandfort Water Treatment Works and Raw Water Pump Stations, and the upgrading of Brandfort Sport Centre Phase II.

"The investigation focus also seeks to establish whether municipal officials, service providers, or any other involved parties unduly benefit themselves or others, leading to unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure or financial losses for the municipality.

"The search and seizure operation is the SIU's last resort to access documents needed for the investigation and obtain the necessary documentation for its investigation. Since the proclamation was published on 13 September 2024, the SIU has made multiple attempts to contact the municipality in an effort to access the required documents voluntarily. However, these attempts have gone unanswered.

"This lack of cooperation prompted the SIU to seek the court's assistance in securing a warrant to search and seize pertinent documents and electronic equipment," the SIU said in a statement.

Materials seized during the search operation include:

Company registration documents.

Payment records (invoices, purchase orders, remittance advice).

Electronic devices, including laptops, mobile devices, and external storage media used by relevant officials and employees.

Any associated electronic data, including emails and cloud storage information linked to specific personnel.

"The SIU is empowered by the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act) to subpoena bank statements and cell phone records, search and seize evidence, and interrogate witnesses under oath to thoroughly investigate allegations brought before it.

"The SIU is also empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration. In line with the SIU Act, the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action," the SIU said.