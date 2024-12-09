South Africa: STEM Lab Launched At the University of Limpopo

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, has officially opened a state-of-the-art STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) Lab at the University of Limpopo.

"This STEM Lab represents hope, progress, and opportunity. For the youth in Mamotintane, Ga-Motholo, Mankweng, and surrounding communities, it is a gateway to skills in artificial intelligence, robotics, and data analytics," Malatsi said on Saturday.

The facility, made possible through strategic partnerships with the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA), STEMpower, DHL and other key stakeholders, will empower students and the surrounding community with critical digital and STEM-related skills, equipping them for a future driven by technology and innovation.

"For educators, it is a chance to inspire the next generation of innovators. And for the unemployed, it is an opportunity to gain meaningful skills for employment or entrepreneurship.

"This lab is not just a resource for the university but for the entire community. It is proof of what we can achieve when government, academia, and industry work together to create sustainable, scalable solutions for digital inclusion," the Minister said.

He said STEM forms the backbone of the modern economy, driving technological advancements, innovation, and economic growth.

"By equipping young people with STEM skills, we are preparing them to excel in high-demand fields like artificial intelligence, robotics and data analytics. Let us harness the power of STEM education to build a South Africa where technology serves as a bridge to inclusion and opportunity, ensuring that no one is left behind," the Minister said.

The lab is part of a broader initiative by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to expand access to affordable internet and devices, foster skills development, promote the productive use of technology, and position South Africa as a leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment destination.

The launch in Limpopo is one of several, with similar labs being established at Walter Sisulu University, King Hintsa TVET College, Ehlanzeni TVET College, and the Central University of Technology.