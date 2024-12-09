Uganda: Fractured Opposition - Uganda's Struggle for Unity Amid Deepening Divisions

Uganda's political opposition faces a turbulent chapter as internal discord undermines efforts to present a unified challenge to President Museveni's decades-long rule.

Since the 2021 general election, when the National Unity Platform (NUP) emerged as a key challenger, divisions within the party and the broader opposition landscape have grown increasingly pronounced.

Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, NUP's leader, has publicly reaffirmed his commitment to the party's founding principles amid allegations of corruption and internal rifts.

Addressing the media, Mr Kyagulanyi declared: "If standing on the moral side of history, if standing against corruption is what is going to divide this party that I lead, so be it. We treasure the values that brought us together more than we treasure finances."

Kyagulanyi accused the ruling government of employing underhanded tactics, including financial inducements and coercion, to destabilize the opposition.

Besigye and Bobi Wine have flattered to deceive on unity He cited examples from other opposition parties, alleging that similar methods were now being used to weaken NUP.

"That is how he [Museveni] was able to divide DP by buying people, including their president. That is how he was able to divide FDC by bringing dirty money into FDC. It's the same dirty money that has been brought into NUP," Kyagulanyi claimed.

However, internal tensions within NUP have escalated, with Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, the party's Deputy President for Buganda, offering a sharp critique of the opposition's strategy.

During a July 4 address in Mityana, Mpuuga stated: "Abatamiivu n'abanywi b'enjaga tebasobola kugyako Pulezidenti Museveni," meaning, "Drunkards and marijuana smokers cannot overthrow President Museveni."

Mpuuga's remarks, widely interpreted as targeting disorganization within NUP, have fueled speculation about his ambitions to forge alliances outside the party, potentially deepening opposition fragmentation.

NUP's internal challenges mirror broader struggles across Uganda's opposition. The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), which placed third in the 2021 elections, has also grappled with internal disputes.

Members loyal to the Katonga faction are moving to form a new political entity, the People's Front for Freedom (PFF).

Political analysts caution that these divisions benefit Museveni's National Resistance Movement (NRM), allowing the ruling party to consolidate power. Dr. John Paul Kasujja, a political historian, noted:

"Opposition leaders must prioritize unity over personal ambitions. Every split diminishes their credibility and fractures their voter base."

The gap between Mpuuga and Bobi Wine grew into a gulf Mpuuga has further questioned NUP's direction under Kyagulanyi, emphasizing the need for discipline and strategy:

"Discipline and clarity of vision are essential for any serious opposition movement. We cannot afford to rely on emotional slogans while neglecting the hard work required to build a viable alternative."

For Ugandans yearning for political change, the opposition's disarray is a sobering reality. Grassroots supporters, who rallied behind the opposition in 2021, are increasingly disillusioned by the lack of cohesion.

Supporters within NUP remain divided between Kyagulanyi's moral stance and Mpuuga's pragmatic approach. Meanwhile, the FDC's potential split adds to the uncertainty surrounding the opposition's future.

Kyagulanyi has called for reflection and collective effort:

"This is not about Kyagulanyi or Mpuuga. It's about standing for the truth and what is right for Uganda. We must focus on the collective struggle, not individual battles."

As NUP and FDC navigate internal crises, the road ahead remains fraught with challenges. Kyagulanyi's emphasis on integrity and Mpuuga's call for strategic recalibration reflect the ideological divides within Uganda's opposition.

The efforts by FDC's Katonga faction to establish a new party may either invigorate the opposition or deepen its fragmentation.

The pressing question remains: can Uganda's opposition transcend personal rivalries and fractured allegiances to unify for a common cause, or will these divisions further entrench Museveni's rule?

For now, the opposition's struggle for cohesion stands as one of the greatest obstacles to meaningful political change in Uganda.

Overcoming these challenges will require leaders to bridge differences and refocus on the shared goal of delivering a unified alternative to Museveni's administration.