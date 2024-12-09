Uganda: NRM's Nekesa Mobilises Shs15m for Busia Church

Ambassador Barbara Nekesa, the National Treasurer of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has emphasised the transformative power of government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga.

She encouraged the congregation to integrate these initiatives with their talents to overcome poverty.

On December 8, 2024, she led a fundraising drive at God's Property Church in Busia District, where Shs 15 million was raised to support the church's ministry and related activities.

The funds will equip the church with indoor and outdoor ministry machinery, showcasing the NRM's commitment to faith-based and community-driven development.

Ambassador Nekesa revealed that Shs 10 million was mobilised from her colleagues at the NRM Secretariat, while she personally contributed Shs 5 million as seed funding for the Busia Pastors' Forum.

The Shs 10 million contribution represented a united effort from senior officials at the NRM Secretariat, including Rose Namayanja Rose Nsereko, Jacqueline Kyatuheire, Rosemary Nansubuga Seninde, Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, and Hajat Madina Naham.

Additional support came from other directors and staff, reflecting the secretariat's unified dedication to uplifting communities.

"You cannot be a true believer or worshipper unless you have money in your pocket," she said while addressing the congregation.

She urged residents to engage in practical ventures such as poultry and goat farming to achieve sustainable income.

Drawing from her personal journey from Busia to national leadership, she inspired the community to embrace self-reliance and take ownership of their development, saying, "If we wait for anybody to change Busia, in a couple of years everyone will tell their neighbour that we are waiting for our own selves."

Ambassador Nekesa's Shs 5 million contribution to the Busia Pastors' Forum underlined her commitment to faith-based initiatives.

She pledged continued support and encouraged the community to prioritise income-generating activities to foster growth.