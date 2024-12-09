Kenya: Nacada Honored At Fire Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting

9 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has been recognized at the 2024 Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards for its financial management practices.

The Authority received a Certificate of Recognition in the "Unqualified Report - International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS)" category during an awards ceremony held in Nairobi.

The accolade celebrates NACADA's adherence to sound financial management, transparency, and accountability in its operations.

Its CEO Anthony Omerikwa attributed the achievement to the Authority's strict compliance with government policies on resource utilization.

"This award is a testament to the robust systems and frameworks we have established to ensure prudent management of resources entrusted to us," he said.

"At NACADA, we understand that transparency and accountability are non-negotiable in delivering our mandate to fight against alcohol and drug abuse. This recognition motivates us to keep raising the bar."

The FiRe Awards, an event jointly organized by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), and the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), recognizes excellence in financial reporting, corporate governance, and sustainability.

The initiative aims to encourage organizations to uphold international accounting principles and maintain high standards in financial reporting.

NACADA's recognition underscores its commitment to aligning financial reporting with IPSAS, a globally accepted accounting framework for public sector entities

