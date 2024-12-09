Zimbabwe: ZRU Finally Stitches New Contract for Sables' Coach Benade

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union (ZRU) has finally given Sables' coach, Piet Benade a permanent working contract set to run until 2027.

This was revealed by the union's president Losson Mtongwiza in a recent interview.

Benade was without a contract for four months following the expiring of his six months contract in August.

With notable achievmenents like winning the Rugby Africa Cup in July, pressure was mounting on the union from fans on why Benade was without a running contract with the union.

"Certainly that has been sorted, the coach now has a contract

"He is currently on a 10-day holiday, after that UAE -- Asia tour in which we did well.

"So, the coach is happy he got his contract and so is the same with his technical team. These contracts will see them in charge until 2027," said Mtongwiza

Part of Benade's assignment on the new contract is to help Zimbabwe qualify for 2027 World Cup to be played in Australia.

Zimbabwe last featured at a Rugby World Cup tournamet in 1991, and new president Mtongwiza has vowed to support the team all the way so that it qualifies

The Sables ended their 2024 season on a high after recording victories against United Arab Emirates and South Korea in their own back yards last month, the dual win marked Zimbabwe's first win outside Africa in more than 10 years.