Zimbabwe: ZRU Finally Stitches New Contract for Sables' Coach Benade

9 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union (ZRU) has finally given Sables' coach, Piet Benade a permanent working contract set to run until 2027.

This was revealed by the union's president Losson Mtongwiza in a recent interview.

Benade was without a contract for four months following the expiring of his six months contract in August.

With notable achievmenents like winning the Rugby Africa Cup in July, pressure was mounting on the union from fans on why Benade was without a running contract with the union.

"Certainly that has been sorted, the coach now has a contract

"He is currently on a 10-day holiday, after that UAE -- Asia tour in which we did well.

"So, the coach is happy he got his contract and so is the same with his technical team. These contracts will see them in charge until 2027," said Mtongwiza

Part of Benade's assignment on the new contract is to help Zimbabwe qualify for 2027 World Cup to be played in Australia.

Zimbabwe last featured at a Rugby World Cup tournamet in 1991, and new president Mtongwiza has vowed to support the team all the way so that it qualifies

The Sables ended their 2024 season on a high after recording victories against United Arab Emirates and South Korea in their own back yards last month, the dual win marked Zimbabwe's first win outside Africa in more than 10 years.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.