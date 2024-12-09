Uganda: UEGCL Connects 1,400 Customers to Electricity in Kayunga District

Kayunga — State-owned Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) has launched the 183MW Isimba Community Development Action Plan (CDAP) grid extension and reticulation project in Kayunga District, a transformative initiative aimed at bringing reliable electricity to rural communities.

The commissioning ceremony, held at River Nile Academy Primary School in Busaana Sub-County on Dec.06, was hailed by officials as a significant milestone in Uganda's rural electrification efforts. The project forms part of UEGCL's CDAP Phase II under the Isimba Hydropower Project (HPP), underscoring the government's commitment to expanding electricity access nationwide.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by the Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Kasule Lumumba, Energy and Mineral Development Minister Ruth Nankabirwa reiterated the government's focus on rural electrification as a catalyst for economic growth and improved living standards.

"Government will continue to extend power to rural communities and implement the free connection policy," Nankabirwa said. She encouraged communities to work closely with local power providers such as Umeme or the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) to access these benefits.

Amos Lugoloobi, Member of Parliament for Ntenjeru North and Minister of State for Planning, emphasized the project's potential to drive value addition and stimulate local economies, thereby boosting household incomes. "Electricity in new households is a game changer for local economic growth," he noted.

Project milestones

The grid extension project was made possible by an Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract signed on November 19, 2021, between UEGCL and MTSL Energies. The project has delivered medium- and low-voltage networks across 49 villages in Kayunga District, supported by the installation of 47 transformers.

UEGCL Chief Executive Officer Harrison Mutikanga outlined the scope of the project, which involved constructing 57 kilometers of medium-voltage lines, 81 kilometers of low-voltage lines, and erecting over 2,800 power poles.

"This Grid Extension and Reticulation Project is a landmark achievement in our mission to meet Uganda's electrification targets," Mutikanga said. "It aligns with the government's broader vision of expanding electricity access to fuel economic transformation, particularly in underserved rural areas."

UEDCL's Head of Communication, Jonan Kiiza, called on the local population to support the project by allowing power lines to traverse their land. He also announced plans to install 10 additional transformers to further extend electricity access in Kayunga.

Kiiza raised concerns over vandalism of power infrastructure, which has become a growing challenge in the area. He urged residents to safeguard the infrastructure, warning that vandalism disrupts essential services such as healthcare, education, and irrigation.

"The government invests significant resources in these projects; protecting them is a shared responsibility," he said.

Transformative potential

UEGCL has already connected 1,400 customers in Kayunga District, and Kiiza expressed optimism about expanding this reach.

"As we await to take over Umeme assets very soon, we remain committed to demonstrating the transformative power of infrastructure investments in uplifting communities and driving sustainable development in line with government plans," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Energy Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Isimba Hydropower Dam, commissioned on March 21, 2019, remains central to these electrification efforts. Located on the Nile River, the 183MW facility was built for $567.7 million with partial funding from China. Beyond generating affordable and renewable energy, the dam has improved regional connectivity through a bridge linking Kayunga and Kamuli Districts.

Since its completion, Isimba has significantly lowered electricity costs, supported industrialization under Uganda's Vision 2040 agenda, and advanced rural electrification goals.

The 183MW Isimba grid extension project marks a pivotal step in extending reliable electricity to underserved areas, reinforcing the transformative potential of sustainable energy in driving economic growth and improving lives.