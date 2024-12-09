Uganda: BLB Wins Buganda Kingdom Entities Sports Gala in Style

Buganda Land Board has emerged as the winner of the annual Buganda Kingdom entities sports gala.

The sports gala, which took place in Lubiri over the weekend, brought together all kingdom companies to compete for the coveted title of "champions."

Buganda Land Board (BLB), having earned the most points in the games competed in, was announced the winner, beating all its competition. The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, while handing over the champions trophy to BLB, thanked it for ably competing and emerging as champions but empathized that the goal of the competition is to bring together all Kingdom employees in different sectors so that they know each other and build togetherness.

He, therefore, thanked all those who took part in the games. Namulondo Investments came second while Lubiri High School Buloba campus completed the podium finish coming third overall. Buganda's minister for sports Robert Sserwanga appreciated the teams that competed and thanked CBS FM for a galla well organized.

Commenting on BLB's win, it's CEO Simon Kabogoza thanked all those whose efforts and diligence made it possible for BLB to win the games, especially the team coaches and managers whom he said made it possible.

This year's games were organized by CBS FM. Next year's games will be organized by Muteesa I Royal University. Also present at the event were eminent Buganda officials such as Buganda Kingdom's sports, youth and arts minister Robert Serwanga Ssalongo and Cotilda Nakate.

Some of the competitions that participants engaged in include mweso, ludo, athletics, football, netball, volleyball, balloon-burst, balloon toss for chief executive officers, bottle-filling race and dizzy penalty challenge. Other games included the chief executive officers' penalty challenge, egg race, sack team race and tug of war, among others.