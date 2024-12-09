Uganda: Era Mugisa, Cranes' Youngest Coach Who Dared the Army

Era Mugisa Bisereko, one of the most decorated sports administrators, died on December 1 after several months of poor health.

He was 85. Over the past six decades, few people have shaped the sport like Mugisa, who was a central figure in the formative years during the sixties and seventies. In his career, he served several key sports administration roles, right from his days as Makerere University principal sports tutor, Fufa chairman, Uganda Athletics Federation general secretary as well as a co-founder of the University Games, among others.

Mugisa spent most of productive years shaping the country's sport in different disciplines. He is up there among the most influential people, along with departed souls such as Francis Nyangweso, Rev Polycarp Kakooza, Henry Balamaze Lwanga and Adoko Nekyon, among others.

He was elegant, principled, plain-speaking and honest. He touched and inspired many lives, including his own family, which produced many top athletes at the national level. I last had a chat with him almost a decade ago while he was working at Ndejje University. Although he was aged, he still had a sharp memory of sporting moments right from the fifties.

He emotionally reminisced about his heyday while heading Fufa as well as his time at Makerere University.

MUGISA'S UNMATCHED RECORDS

In his youthful days, Mugisa was a decent footballer but did not gain national prominence until 1962 when, in a surprise move, he was appointed national team coach to replace departing Clive Bond. Mugisa was just 23 years old!

Incredibly, he coached the national team for two years before leaving to concentrate on his academics. He later left for the US for further studies, where he pursued his bachelor's degree in Physical Education. He also attained a master's degree in Education.

Upon return to Uganda in 1973, he joined Makerere University and worked as director of Athletics before he was named the university's sports tutor and head of Makerere's sports department. At Makerere, he spearheaded the founding of the National University Sports Federation of Uganda, now known as AUUS, plus the East, Central and Southern African Sports Association.

For many years, Mugisa became the face of sports on the campus as the university produced several top athletes, especially in football. Some of the top stars who emerged from Makerere during his tenure include Vincent Khisa, Dr Timothy Mutesa- sira, Charles Ebalu, Dan Kasibante, William Nkemba, Dr David Dronyi and Achilles Katamba, among others.

In January, 1975, Mugisa joined hands with other football administrators to fight what they called dictatorship of Lt Col Nasur Abdallah, the then all-powerful army officer who had unfairly dismissed Fufa chair- man Kezekiah Seggwanga Musisi for missing a league match at Nakivubo stadium.

Mugisa led the team of sports administrators that petitioned President Idi Amin to rein in Nasur. Amin set up a committee to look into the issue, and after a report, he ordered fresh Fufa elections, which brought Mugisa into office. During his time, Mugisha appointed David Otti as Uganda Cranes coach, replacing German tactician Westhoff Otto, and also appointed Jaberi Bidandi Ssali as Uganda Cranes team manager.

Mugisa also masterminded the historic visit of legendary Brazil star Pele in 1976. It was also during his tenure that the Uganda Cranes qualified for the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations in Ethiopia on top of winning the Ceacafa Cup title in Zanzibar. He was also elected Cecafa chairman, replacing Musisi.

He also served as president of the Uganda Field Hockey Association.

TOP SPORTS FAMILY

Mugisa, like many other sports leaders in the seventies, worked in an unconducive atmosphere, especially facing the military officers who had taken over the running of several sports disciplines.

In 1977, boxing and athletics were headed by military officers. Even at Fufa, Mugisa was not spared when Nasur, the then National Council of Sports chairman, replaced him with Major Mohammad Seruwagi. On a personal note, Mugisa comes from a sporting family and was the eldest of his multi-talented siblings Margaret Bisereko, Lucy Bisereko and William Bisereko.

Margaret excelled in athletics, basketball, handball, and netball, while Lucy was a key player for She Cranes and Posta netball club. William was a footballer with Cooperative FC and a national athlete in athletics and high jump.

Mugisa's grandchildren, the Orland trio, are top names in Uganda motocross. That is why we need to celebrate his contribution towards Ugandan sport.