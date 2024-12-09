Kenya: Lions Club of Nairobi Trailblazers Launched to Enhance Community Impact

8 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Lions Clubs International District 411A has unveiled the Lions Club of Nairobi Trailblazers, its 66th chapter, to expand its community service reach in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Seychelles. The district now boasts a robust membership of 1,805.

Speaking at the launch event at Lions Eyesight Hospital in Nairobi, District Governor Lion Dr. Moez Manji highlighted the initiative's goal to unite corporate entities and local communities for impactful change.

"This initiative redefines service by fostering collaboration between corporates and communities, creating a better world for the less fortunate," said Dr. Manji.

Charter Club President Lion Nandakishore Nair emphasized the club's commitment to transformative community engagement, aiming to move beyond traditional corporate social programs.

"Let's roar for a better world through initiatives in education, health, environmental sustainability, and economic empowerment, building partnerships and fostering unity," said Nair.

The launch at Lions Service Centre, Loresho, brought together corporate leaders, professionals, and district leaders, marking a new era of impactful service and community collaboration.

