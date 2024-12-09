Rwanda: Max Verstappen to Serve FIA Community Service Punishment in Rwanda

Dutch driver Max Verstappen will later this week serve his FIA community service penalty in Kigali where the governing body's annual awards ceremony will be held on Friday, December 13.

The four-time Formula One champion discussed his sanction amicably with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the Qatar race last week, and will travel to the Rwandan capital Kigali this week.

The 2024 FIA General Assembly will take place from December 10-13. The closing day, on December 13, will coincide with the FIA Awards during which best performing drivers of 2024 will be awarded. Over 800 delegates from across the globe are expected to travel to Kigali for the high level meeting.

Verstapen, who claimed his fourth F1 world championship in a row this year, was ordered to complete the punishment after using unacceptable language during the pre-event press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix last September.

The Red Bull driver will accept his trophy at the awards' ceremony due on December 13 as part of the FIA General Assembly while also serving his sentence.

The 27-year-old Dutchman was told that he had to "accomplish some work of public interest."

A spokesman for the FIA confirmed that, 'While in Kigali, he will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC)."

The activity will utilize an FIA Affordable Cross Car, a vehicle built locally in Rwanda from blueprints provided by the FIA.

It is understood that the FIA - and Verstappen - thought a project 'helping kids' was more suitable than working, for example, in a stewards' room for the day.