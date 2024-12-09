Kenya: UN Women, Unesco Step Up Efforts On Male Involvement in Femicide Prevention

Nairobi — UN Women Kenya and UNESCO have itensified efforts towards intentional male engagement as the frontline champions to preventing femicide and violence against women and girls.

The two organizations argue that male involvement is one of the most crucial strategies to end pervasive violence and femicide.

The move comes at a time when the country has reported a surge in femicide cases with the country recording over 97 cases since August.

To address this, the UN Women said it is collaborating with partners and stakeholders to implement initiatives that are focused on male engagement and capacity building, aiming to enhance their role in curbing violence against women and girls.

"Male counterparts are defenders of women and girls that are suffering in every community around the world, "said Sebastian Gatimu, the Planning and Coordination Expert, UN Women Kenya.

"While the women's and the young women's movements must continue to lead the movement for gender equality, we need to engage boys and young men more intentionally to achieve gender equality as well as preventing femicide and violence against women and girls."

The initiatives also promote a deeper understanding of the social construction of

masculinities, tailored to specific cultural and societal contexts.

Further, UN Women Kenya and UNESCO said that it is working on mechanisms that will integrate young men into the National Male Engagement and Inclusion Strategy.

The National Young Male Dialogue, hosted by UN Women Kenya and UNESCO, examined the transformative impact that can be realized in engaging men as change agents to end

femicide.

The forum also delved on how how gender norms shape the experience of men and boys as well as understanding the stereotypes on men and boys.

"Men can support gender equality by advocating for women's rights, endorsing gendersensitive policies, and participating in gender equality-led campaigns to raise awareness on women empowerment,"Gatimu stated.

He pointed out that many men are starting to challenge the pressure associated with traditional masculinity.

"They are using their voices and privilege to shift norms and perceptions about gender, and are working to address the patriarchal beliefs, practices, institutions, and structures that have contributed to inequality between men and women."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A country like Kenya is targeting to end gender-based violence by 2026.

The two organizations said that men will play a huge role for the success in ending gender based violence in countries around the world including Kenya which is working to eradicate GBV by 2026.

Additionally, the Kenya National Policy on Gender and Development of 2019 promotes male involvement in managing and responding to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).