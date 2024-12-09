Nigeria: Ebuka Obi Announces December 13 - 15 for Odeshi

8 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMOM) has announced that its annual "Odeshi" programme would be held in Lagos from Friday, December 13, to Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi, the Spiritual Director of the ministry, who disclosed this over the weekend, said the programme would be held at Zion ground, Agor, Okota, Lagos, beginning at 10 a.m. each day.

"Odeshi," which literally means "Does not leak or penetrate," is a spiritual fortification prayer and fasting programme that officially marks the ministry's end-of-year activities.

Evangelist Ebuka explained that the programme is to seek divine protection for all those who would be travelling during the Christmas and New Year celebrations and to prepare followers of the ministry at Zion City and millions who follow online for God's special blessings and favour for 2025.

With increase in cases of accidents and crime during the festive season, it is important for people to seek for divine protection as they travel within the country and from different parts of the world to visit families and loved ones, Ebuka noted.

On the expectations for this year's programme, the Evangelist expressed optimism that the 2024 Odeshi would record thousands of people giving up their lives to Christ, outstanding miracles and healings, deliverance from bondage and salvation of souls. "This is the experience we had in previous years, and we expect even more of similar experiences," he added.

Apart from mind-boggling testimonies and pin-point prophecies with solutions recorded at Zion, Ebuka is increasingly growing popular for conversion of native doctors, cultists and prostitutes, saving marriages on the brink of collapse, charity works of his Seraphic Foundation, free treatment for indigent families at Seraphic Hospital and giving out money to reconciled couples and converted people to enable them to start up decent businesses.

