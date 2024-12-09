Namibia: Congratulations, President Nnn! Now, Honest Work

opinion

Mama, Meekulu, Ousie, mother, madam... whatever epithet or title used points to the weight of aspirations Namibian voters have placed in president-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, aka NNN.

Barring a reversal of the elections amid opposition challenges, followed by unlikely different voter results, Namibians have shown they want a substantial improvement in their livelihoods.

The late president Hage Geingob was elected with a record 88%, in part because of so-called non-Aawambo sentiments, and also the prosperity that was promised in the 2014 elections.

It became clear in the 2019 elections - when Geingob's majority was reduced by 30% - that tribal or cultural identities are hardly dominant factors when electorates choose their leaders.

President-elect Nandi-Ndaitwah is likely aware that her gender may have contributed to garnering votes, but delivering on promises of a better life for the majority of Namibians will determine whether voters will trust her and the ruling Swapo Party much longer.

It seems Namibians expect a marked difference from their first woman president.

However sexist or warped it might sound, it is likely voters may have gambled on a different gender in the hope that a woman will have better awareness and empathy to redistribute national resources more equitably than her male predecessors.

Fixing the economy, which has shrunk (by as much as 20% by some calculations) over the past 15-20 years, will be the main task, as well as ensuring it benefits the majority of the population.

The test for Nandi-Ndaitwah and Swapo will be whether they make the right decisions, including fixing sky-high unemployment.

Can she radically overhaul the culture of patronage that has seen a few Namibians become highly enriched through public money and other state resources, with little to show for the majority of citizens? This includes alleged corruption in the military.

Can she address the culture of entitlement that has become entrenched under Swapo, which has rewarded party comrades and cronies of the top leadership with jobs despite their incompetence?

Can she withstand the growing influence of the military, particularly in light of Geingob's attempts to maintain a clear separation between the military and broad government affairs.

Voting trends over the past 15 years suggest that Namibians are becoming more alert to political rhetoric used to win their votes.

Swapo has relied more and more on rural voters, who perhaps need less complex solutions to their livelihoods.

But the demographic make-up and social mobility of the country is changing, fast.

President-elect NNN has suggested she is well aware that Namibians want change for the better rather than superficial statements. She said she will serve everyone despite their political choices.

We wish the future president the best of luck in dealing with the huge challenges she faces.

Congratulations president-elect NNN!