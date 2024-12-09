Ethiopia: CBE Champions Health, Community Through Entoto Park Run

-The state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a healthier society by supporting sports activities alongside its contributions to the nation's social and economic projects.

The bank's efforts were showcased at the Entoto Park CBE Run, held yesterday at the scenic Entoto Park, where approximately 1,000 participants joined the event.

During the running event, CBE's Customer Experience Vice President, HaileyesusBekele, highlighted the bank's significant contributions to national projects and social responsibility initiatives. He noted, "CBE plays a pivotal role in the banking industry by running socio-economic projects at a national level. Beyond this, we are committed to creating a healthier and more connected society."

Haileyesus emphasized the importance of fostering societal bonds and promoting health-conscious lifestyles through sports. "This run aims to encourage a healthier society and strengthen our partnerships with stakeholders such as the Great Ethiopian Run. We are actively fulfilling our social responsibility by engaging in sports initiatives that benefit the public," he added. He also announced plans to include CBE employees from various districts and branches, as well as the wider community, in future events.

The Entoto Park CBE Run brought together participants of all ages, showcasing a growing public awareness of the importance of physical activity for health and well-being. The event covered a 5-kilometer distance and attracted a diverse group of participants, including foreign citizens, reflecting its inclusive and community-oriented nature.

DagmawitAmare, General Manager of the Great Ethiopian Run, underscored the transformative impact of running on individuals and communities. "Our vision is to make running an integral part of people's lives, helping them improve their health, skills, and overall quality of life. Events like this have the power to create a sense of bonding and friendship among participants," she stated.

The Entoto Park run, organized in collaboration with CBE Birr and the Great Ethiopian Run, also aims to support the mothers working in the park by providing opportunities to improve their livelihoods. Dagmawit highlighted the dual purpose of the event: promoting health and turning Entoto Park into a hub for tourism and sports. "Conducting sports events in and around Entoto Park not only introduces it as a tourism destination but also positions it as a center for sports and community activities," she noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She further announced that the Entoto Park CBE Run will now become a monthly event, taking place at the end of each month, further encouraging a culture of regular physical activity and community engagement.

By organizing this event, CBE and its partners aim to promote health, foster community ties, and showcase Entoto Park as a destination for sports, tourism, and recreation. The initiative aligns with CBE's broader vision of contributing to national development while fulfilling its social responsibility in innovative and impactful ways.