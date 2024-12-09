Ethiopia: NNPS Day Symbolizes Unity and Tolerance

The observance of Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Day serves to unite individuals, promoting understanding, solidarity, and the exchange of successful practices that have emerged over time.

This year, the celebration of Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Day is taking place in Arba Minch, located in the southern region of Ethiopia. The emphasis is on fostering unity and participating in activities that honor diversity while strengthening harmonious relationships.

The Ethiopian government made a pivotal decision to designate December 8 as the day for the Ethiopian Nation, Nationalities, and Peoples. Nearly two decades ago, this date was selected as it coincided with the ratification of the current Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) constitution by the nation's diverse groups. This constitution established a federal governance structure and formalized the relationship between the populace and the government.

The establishment of December 8 as Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Day has played a crucial role in reinforcing the significance of the rule of law among the citizens. By affirming the rights and existence of each nation and nationality, this day carries profound importance.

The ratification of the Ethiopian constitution was achieved with the full backing of the populace, rendering the observance of Nations and Nationalities People's Day a momentous historical occasion. This constitution emerged as a response to the injustices endured by the people under previous regimes, where individual and group rights were frequently disregarded.

The current constitution empowers the nations, nationalities, and peoples of Ethiopia with autonomy, ensuring that legal frameworks do not support oppression.

While the Derg regime claimed to be a democratic government, its constitution conferred autonomous power solely to one group. Lacking genuine empowerment for the populace, the Derg regime's constitution bore no resemblance to the existing one.

The Constitution of Derg represented a framework that systematically violated the rights of individuals. This systematic oppression compelled the populace to engage in various forms of resistance, ultimately leading to the recognition of their unconditional right to self-determination, which encompasses the right to secession. This achievement is the culmination of the enduring struggle of the Ethiopian people.

Prior to the establishment of the current constitution, individuals were denied the opportunity to cultivate and express their cultural identities, languages, and traditions, resulting in widespread abuse. This environment of oppression was a significant factor in the emergence of the new constitution.

Consequently, a federal system was established, reflecting the diverse nations and languages within Ethiopia. The various nations and nationalities of Ethiopia united in their efforts to dismantle the previous regime. Although nationalism existed in earlier governments, the legal framework did not afford equal treatment to all nations and nationalities.

Contemporary nationalism is intertwined with ethnic nationalism, emphasizing the principles of equality and unity among Ethiopia's diverse nations and nationalities, free from the hegemony of any single ethnic group. The constitution reinforces the concept of multinationalism.

Under this constitution, the nations, nationalities, and people of Ethiopia are afforded the opportunity to support and respect one another. Diversity is not viewed as a challenge; rather, it is celebrated as a source of beauty. This constitutional framework enables the construction of a nation founded on mutual respect and collaboration. It empowers each district and zone to govern itself in accordance with constitutional provisions.

Thus, the constitution has been effectively implemented and stands robustly. Six years ago, following a change in regime, there were attempts to steer the country towards a centralized system of governance. While some parties expressed interest in this direction, their efforts proved ineffective.

What Ethiopia requires at this moment is a commitment to multinationalism rather than unilateralism. To foster a better future for the nation, it is evident that embracing multilateralism will lead to a united and prosperous Ethiopia.

The lessons learned over the past six years have made it clear that unilateral approaches are ineffective. While there have been divergent perspectives within Ethiopia, the idea of multinational unity has emerged as the prevailing choice of the populace.

In contrast to previous administrations that concentrated power within a single group, the current constitution advocates for equality and unity among all communities. This transition towards a multinational framework is a direct outcome of the enduring struggle for self-determination by the Ethiopian people.

Historically, the absence of rights for various groups to express their cultures, languages, and identities catalyzed the establishment of the current constitution. The adoption of a federal system that recognizes nations and languages has facilitated increased autonomy and appreciation for diversity. The successful implementation of the constitution underscores the significance of multinationalism over unilateralism.

The Ethiopian populace has demonstrated a clear preference for unity amidst diversity, rejecting any efforts to establish dominance by one group over others. As we celebrate this year's Nations, Nationalities, and People's Day, it is imperative to advocate for peace, love, and unity. Moving forward, it is vital for all stakeholders to honor the diverse cultures, traditions, and lifestyles that contribute to Ethiopia's uniqueness.