Ethiopia: Federalism - Means to Unity, Democratic Transformation

Federalism is the cornerstone of Ethiopia's transformation into a democratic and inclusive nation, disclosed Deputy Speaker of the House of Federation Zehara Humed.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), she explained how the reform process has moved away from the previous political structure dominated by just four parties, embracing a federal system that guarantees wider participation and fosters a more democratic Ethiopia. According to her, federalism is the right political framework to ensure inclusive involvement, enabling all citizens to take part in shaping the nation's future.

Zehara emphasized that implementing federalism requires the coordinated efforts of all relevant parties. She called for reinforcing multinational federalism as the appropriate system for Ethiopia, one that ensures unity among the country's diverse nationalities. "We must reinforce multinational federalism, which is the right system for our country and promotes multi-national unity," she stated.

Zehara also underscored the importance of tolerance and respect for differing views, noting that achieving shared objectives and collective prosperity demands collaborative efforts. In her remarks on Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Day, she highlighted the need to confront divisive elements and strive for genuine federalism while strengthening both national and multinational unity.

The deputy speaker pointed out that achieving national consensus is pivotal for ensuring unity among Ethiopia's diverse nationalities. Federalism, she argued, is essential to creating a strong, prosperous nation that reflects the vision of unity and collective growth. She urged all Ethiopians to focus on commonalities and work towards bridging societal divisions.

The government, Zehara added, is working diligently to strengthen federalism while fostering unity and harmony across the country. She noted that prior to the reform process, power had been concentrated in the hands of four parties, marginalizing the voices of Ethiopia's multinational society.

The reforms, however, have created an environment where all citizens can participate equally in national matters and contribute to building a shared future. "Ethiopia is our homeland, and we must all have a stake in it and benefit equally. The reform process has enabled everyone to participate equally in national matters and contribute to building a common nation that benefits all," she said.

She also explained how the reform initiative addresses constitutional and structural challenges, fostering trust among all states and communities in the government's commitment to equality and inclusiveness. Zehara emphasized that Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Day, now in its 19th year, will be a vibrant celebration aimed at strengthening national unity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The House of Federation announced that this year's celebration will be held under the theme, "National Consensus for National Unity." By emphasizing federalism as a tool for inclusive participation and equitable development, Ethiopia aims to lay the groundwork for a stronger and more united nation, ensuring that every citizen has a role in shaping the country's future.