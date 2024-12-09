Ethiopia: Aviation University Fulfilling Pan-Africanism Commitment - Acting President

Graduates 450 professionals

Ethiopian Aviation University said that it has been fulfilling Ethiopia's Pan-Africanism commitment to developing the continent's aviation industry.

The Ethiopian Aviation University yesterday graduated 450 professionals specialized in various aviation fields including pilots, cabin crew, aircraft technicians, and finance specialists. The diverse group of graduates hails from 12 countries including Ethiopia completing their rigorous training.

Among the graduates, 115 pilots, 123 flight attendants, 84 maintenance specialists, and 128 commercial professionals.

Speaking at the ceremony, University Acting President Kassie Yimam said that Ethiopian Airlines Group has always been a symbol of African unity promoting trade, tourism and connections across borders. The university as part of the group shares this visionary mission.

"Today's graduates are the exceptional for this Pan-Africanism dream. Young African leaders are ready to share the future foundation for our continent Africa." The University has been receipting Pan-Africanism commitment to developing the continent's aviation industry, he said.

According to the Acting President, the aviation is not just a job; it is a way of life. It demands more than just competence, knowledge, skill and attitude. It requires commitment, safety, discipline, decision, integrity and above all a deep sense of responsibility. Not only responsibility, it also offers something extraordinary opportunities beyond measures.

For his part, School Head Tilahun Derbe emphasized the dynamic nature of the aviation industry, highlighting the need for both technical expertise and a commitment to safety and excellence. "Over the past months, the graduates transformed that uncertainty into confidence, and those classrooms into launch pads for their dreams. They navigated through rigorous training, late-night study sessions and countless hours of practice."

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Adamu Tadelle, representative of Ethiopian Airlines Group, ambassadors, diplomats, parents of the graduates, and other dignitaries, it was learnt.