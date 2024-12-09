Ethiopia: Multinational Identity, Unity in Truest Sense

Ethiopia is celebrating the ideals of multi-national identity and unity. The different cultures, languages, customs, and traditions in Ethiopia are the fabrics that have tied the people in unity.

The diversity in Ethiopia has remained intact despite some hiccups in the past. The time-tested gems--diverse culture, tradition, languages...--did not create chasm among the people. As it holds truth for any society, porous cultural boundaries have contributed to the sharing of values with one another. The people of Ethiopia, irrespective of differences in various ways, have cherished togetherness and unity.

Social and natural forces inevitably contribute to fostering social integration, as many scholars of the area agree. In Ethiopia as well, inter-cultural marriages are common. There are still traditional marketplaces where people of diverse linguistic, cultural, and religious backgrounds traded goods and even beyond among one another.

One of the best examples of such a sort is the Bati Marketplace in north-central Ethiopia. The mosaic of cultures and diversity of goods in the market has been astounding travelers and tourists alike. The marketplace is a meeting point of people who have different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. The Amharas, Oromos, Afars and Argobas exchange their goods in the market. One could enjoy the traditional attire of the people who buy and sell goods. The market hosts the culture of the highlander and lowlander Ethiopians. The market force creates opportunities for the people to transcend linguistic and cultural boundaries indeed. There, they nourish togetherness, love, and respect. The interaction is an avid example of the inevitability of mutual interdependence among them.

The question is: Have these invaluable assets contributed to creating multinational identity and unity in Ethiopia?

The answer to the question is not, of course, a low-hanging fruit. It needs a thorough analysis and discussion. But nobody denies the fact that Ethiopians, irrespective of differences, pursued an enemy that crossed their natural boundary to subdue them on March 1, 1896. Had the differences been deep to the extent of creating division, the victory of Adwa could have been impossible. Ethiopians exhibited their wisdom in standing together for a noble goal in the terrains of Adwa.

But, over the last few decades, the concept of 'multi-national identity' was misinterpreted. The past regime used it to prolong its grip on power. In the guise of Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Day, the people were made to bear the yoke of division and discord. The mishandling of the concept paved the way for some to overlook the unity that forefathers and foremothers crafted. The wrong path taken did not reflect the true characteristics of the people witnessed in the day-to-day life.

Today, Ethiopia is marking the true tenets of multinational identity and unity. The diverse culture, languages, traditions, customs, and religions are the pearls of Ethiopia. Ethiopia shines and ascends to greatness through the proper exercise of multinational identity and unity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The celebration of Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Day at its 19th round is in its truest sense. The different cultures, languages, religions, heritages, and the like are assets of immense value that serve to lay a solid foundation of multinational identity and unity. No doubt, today's Ethiopia regards the past in a positive way; it works to heal the past wounds for the sake of creating a better future.

With the tenets of Medemer that are introduced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.), Ethiopia and its people contribute all their spiritual and material resources to usher themselves and their country into a new era of prosperity through the exercise of genuine federalism and promotion of multi-national identity and unity.