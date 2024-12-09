Ethiopia: Corridordev't Embarks New Era for Tourism - Experts

ADDIS ABABA-The ongoing corridor development projects are emerging as alternative tourist attractions in Ethiopia, highlighting the potential of infrastructure as a key driver of the tourism sector, tourism professionals have emphasized.

Tourism professional and mentor at the Tourism Training Institute, Abiy Niguissie, told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the nation's development efforts play a vital role in the growth of tourism, as the sector is intrinsically linked to human movement. The development of infrastructure, transportation, and accommodations has significantly boosted the success of the tourism industry, with standardized walkways and enhanced infrastructures becoming tourist attractions in their own right.

According to Abiy, the expansion of roads and sidewalks has alleviated transportation challenges, enabling tour operators to take visitors to a wider variety of destinations without major hurdles. "Before the corridor development, tourists were restricted to specific areas, but now they can explore more places with greater ease," he explained.

The corridors, which include recreational spaces, cafeterias, and restaurants, offer visitors opportunities to refresh and relax. The inclusion of separate bicycle lanes and walking paths is also enhancing sports tourism. These developments are complemented by unique photo-friendly zones and areas designed to host cultural events, further enriching the tourism experience.

In addition to enhancing the visitor experience, the corridor development has created numerous employment opportunities for citizens. It has also attracted tourists who are in the country for work visits, encouraging them to explore nearby tourist sites and extend their stays, thus increasing foreign currency inflow.

Cultural advisor Tesfaye Yimer highlighted the significant cultural and tourism impact of the corridor development. The initiative has not only boosted job opportunities but also created spaces for public cinemas, art programs, and exhibitions, as seen in other countries. Tesfaye noted that domestic tourism has also flourished, with more residents exploring their own cities and discovering new opportunities for leisure and entertainment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The increased flow of tourists-both domestic and international-due to the corridor development underscores its transformative role in Ethiopia's tourism and cultural sectors. "Beyond providing a memorable and convenient experience for visitors, these corridors are becoming standalone tourist attractions that reflect Ethiopia's rich culture and modern infrastructure," Tesfaye remarked.

This multi-faceted approach to urban development is paving the way for Ethiopia to position itself as a global tourism destination while simultaneously fostering economic growth and cultural preservation.