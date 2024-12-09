Ethiopia: Cultivating Young Leaders Role in Conflict Prevention, Resolution

In a world plagued by conflicts and unrest, the role of young leaders in conflict prevention and resolution cannot be underestimated.

Young people, as agents of change and leaders of tomorrow, play constructive role in promoting and sustaining peace and stability, drive social change and foster a culture of peace.

Ethiopia, a country with a rich history and diverse population, has been undertaking various measures to promote sustainable peace. In doing so, the government prioritizes the role of youths and their potential to be powerful agents of change and peace.

Accordingly, the youth are often at the forefront of social movements and advocacy efforts, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to complex issues. Owing to this, cultivating young leaders in conflict prevention and resolution not only empowers them to take charge of their future but also ensures that their voices are heard in decision-making processes.

Thus, by providing young Ethiopians with the necessary skills and resources, it is possible to help them navigate the challenges of conflict and work towards sustainable peace within their communities. Investing in youth leadership development programs can have a long-lasting impact on the country's stability and prosperity.

Recently, Peace and Security Division of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) successfully conducted a three-day Capacity-Building Workshop on Conflict Prevention, Management, and Resolution (CPMR) for Ethiopian youth leaders.

The workshop, held from November 25-27, 2024 at Bishoftu, aimed to equip youth leaders with skills and knowledge to promote peace and resolve conflicts, enhance youth leadership in peace building, share best practices for youth in peace promotion, and create awareness on the IGAD Youth Forum for Peace.

Officially opening the workshop IGAD's Peace and Security Division Director Commander Abebe Muluneh said that the youth can be a positive force for development when provided with knowledge and opportunities to thrive.

According to him, capacitating young people with the needed knowledge and skills in conflict prevention, management, and resolution has incalculable benefits to enhance their participation and uphold sustainable peace and security.

On his part, Director of IGAD Desk at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Siraj Abdella highlighted the role of youth in peace building and nurturing their potential to effectively contribute to the motherland.

Young people have the passion, power and vitality to drive constructive change and promote peace and create a more peaceful and stable world.

Accordingly, during the capacity-building workshop, participants engaged in group work, applying practical conflict analysis tools to their real-life scenarios. This exercise tested their understanding of the tools and their usage for future analyses.

They participated in insightful presentations on conflict analysis tools, featuring practical and relatable cases. The Youth leaders were empowered with enhanced knowledge and skills in conflict prevention, management, and resolution (CPMR).

On the final day, the participants worked in groups for a simulation exercise to apply dialogue, negotiation, and mediation principles to address and transform conflicts.

Moreover, the participants did a practical mediation simulation exercise, role-playing a land and resources conflict between two communities. Present in the mediation process were mediators, conflicting parties, media, observers, and members of the international community, they were actively engaged in applying the CPMR principles they earlier learned. Amidst the negotiations, a session with rising tension between the parties intensified, and the mediators tried their best to bring both parties to a mutual understanding and agreement. After an intense yet fruitful mediation simulation, the delegates representing the conflicting parties celebrated as they put their differences aside and signed a peace agreement.

Additionally, participants received certificates of participation as they departed with enhanced CPMR knowledge and skills. The activity is a testament to IGAD's dedication to advancing the Youth Peace and Security agenda. This workshop successfully enhanced the knowledge and skills of youth leaders in conflict prevention, management, and resolution, meeting the workshop's objective.

What is more, collaboration between government, civil society, and the private sector is essential in creating an ecosystem that supports and empowers Ethiopian youth in conflict prevention and resolution. By working together, stakeholders can leverage their unique strengths and resources to provide comprehensive support to young leaders.

Furthermore, fostering partnerships with international organizations and donors can help amplify the impact of youth-led initiatives and scale up successful interventions. Investing in the leadership potential of Ethiopian youth is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic decision for sustainable peace and development in the country.

Despite their potential, Ethiopian youth face numerous challenges that hinder their ability to actively participate in conflict resolution efforts. Limited access to quality education, economic opportunities, and political representation are just a few of the obstacles that young Ethiopians must overcome.

To cultivate a new generation of Ethiopian leaders in conflict prevention and resolution, targeted interventions and support systems are needed. Providing access to quality education, vocational training, and mentorship opportunities can equip young Ethiopians with the skills and knowledge required to navigate conflict situations effectively.

In addition, creating platforms for youth engagement in peace-building initiatives and decision-making processes can amplify their voices and perspectives. By incorporating youth-led approaches into conflict resolution mechanisms, it is possible to ensure that young Ethiopians are actively involved in shaping a more peaceful and inclusive society.

Accordingly, it is also imperative to continue to invest in the development and empowerment of Ethiopian young leaders. Recognizing and supporting their potential is paving the way for a more peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable society for all. Young leaders with passion, knowledge, and commitment will have a tangible role in building a brighter future for their country and beyond.

In his closing remarks, Head of IGAD Mission to Ethiopia, Abebaw Bihonegn conveyed a message to participants. On behalf of IGAD Executive Secretary, Workneh Gebeyehu (PhD), Abebaw encouraged the participants to use the lessons learned as an inspiration, and the connections formed to sustain the vision of a peaceful Ethiopia.

In sum, cultivating young Ethiopian leaders' roles in conflict prevention and resolution is critical for building a more peaceful and inclusive society. By addressing the challenges faced by youth, empowering them with the necessary skills and resources, and fostering collaborative efforts, it will be easier to unlock the full potential of Ethiopian youth as catalysts for positive change. It is time to invest in the future leaders of Ethiopia and support their journey towards a more peaceful and prosperous nation.