Uganda: Minimising Gender-Based Violence Is Key to Reducing HIV/Aids By 2030

I joined the AIDS Information Centre in Kampala to flag off "The 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence" However was mesmerized to learn about the nexus between Gender-based Violence and HIV/AIDS.

Gender-based violence is exposing millions of people to HIV/AIDS across the world depriving them of good health and well-being.

GBV is one of the worst forms of human dehumanization and denigration that is underscoring the observation of human Rights and reduced inequalities.

The nexus between Gender-based violence and HIV is that both calamities pose the greatest threat to public health robbing us of our right to a good healthy living, happiness, hope, faith, and sustainable economic growth.

While sharing with Maureen Namubiru (Not real name) one of the young girls living with HIV, I learn of the increasing number of new HIV infections and a decrease in retention and care especially among younger people and intimate lovers.

I have come to notice that Gender-based Violence is a criminally underrated factor causing HIV/AIDS spikes, the earlier we mitigate the underlying issues causing GBV the earlier we achieve UNAIDS 95,95,95 Targets by 2030.

According to UNAIDS, there are "38 Million people living with HIV globally, while in Uganda there are 1.5 people" There have been progressive efforts to minimize the epidemic in the last 41 years but the continuous gender-based violence has failed the world to miss out on the first 90,90,90 targets in early 2000's.

While gender-based violence cuts across all genders women and girls have been more prone and vulnerable to severe adversaries exposing them to high-risk sexual behavior causing STIs and HIV/AIDS.

In our close conversation with Maureen, she shared that she contracted HIV at an early age after having forced sex with a maternal uncle who was thrice older than her.

Forced sex is seasoned with physical rape, defilement, and marital rape which often happens without condoms and consent leading to genital skin tearing through which the HIV penetrates the bloodstream.

According to UNAIDs "50 percent of women worldwide report being physically abused by their intimate partners"

Gender-based violence in African families spills over into interpersonal child sexual assault that eventually exposes minors to high-risk sexual behaviors.

GBV consequentially has exposed many young girls and adolescents to early child marriages, sex trafficking, prostitution, violent retaliation, and child poverty.

Gender-based violence has led to irreconcilable family breakups, parent absenteeism, infidelity, and unprotected sex eventually exposing adolescent girls and boys to desperate economically motivated sex for survival.

The UNAIDs came with 10,10,10 and 95,95,95 targets but Gender-based

Violence is posing the biggest threat towards the second 95 and the third 95 due to the trauma and stigma caused.

For instance, GBV is heavily threatening retention and care of viral suppression while many victims have missed out on antiretroviral treatment.

Unprecedently girls and women living with HIV are experiencing gender disparities and violence is crippling the third 10 of the UNAIDS GBV targets.

Gender-based violence bleeds sexual violence, trauma, depression, mental health, and stigma that affects viral load and treatment response failing all existing efforts and investments dwindling HIV by 2030.

My neighbors have also heard reported cases that men and boys go through terrible horror partner relationships categorically stating how have become punching bags for women and domesticated in homesteads, while some minor boys have equally faced sexual assault from men or fellow slightly older age mates in schools, orphanages and abusive homes.

Therefore, there is an urgency to deconstruct harmful sexually abusive stereotypes, negative social norms, and practices.

Some of the leading causes of gender-based violence must be confronted with an iron hand to achieve the UNAIDS 95, 95, and 95 Targets.

Failure to address gender-based violence risks a continued culture of violence against children, adolescents, and partners to HIV/AIDS risk behaviors.

I propose intensive training of local council leaders, security organs, and media on identifying and monitoring hotspots for gender-based violence and the provision of response services.

Supporting agribusiness and start-ups, the textile industry, and small enterprises that under-employ potential GBV victims is a critical economic intervention that addresses the allures of economically motivated sex.

We can all be potential victims of Gender-based violence women, children, and adolescents as vulnerable segments must receive sex education, protective gear such as condoms, lubricants, reproductive health materials, and protection skills.

Tracking data of GBV to HIV/ cases in communities must be captured and effectively monitored.

A holistic policy review of oppressive draconian laws that were recently passed by parliament against key and priority populations must be rescinded with immediate effect.

Human rights framework strengthening, multi-sectoral and multilateral collaborative efforts, toll-free lines, and adding HIV protection measures among top priority health components.

Communities, civil society, and local councils must work together to establish safe shelters for effective evacuation and emergencies for the survivors and victims of sexual violence and gender-based violence for rehabilitation, psychosocial assistance, and a fresh impetus.

From Washington to Kyiv, Accra to Cairo, Kampala to Cape Town, Tamale to Nairobi every woman deserves respect.

'I would not like to witness the efforts against HIV/AIDS made by Dr.Robert Gallo, Luc Montagnier, Noerina Kaleeba, Kenneth Mugisha, Philip Bongole Lutaaya, Lydia Barugahare and institutions like PEPFAR, AIC, USAID, CDC, Daily Monitor among others going to waste due to neglect of Gender-based violence escalation as a hotspot for HIV persistence after 2030'

Addressing the underlying factors like abuse of alcohol, ignorance, drugs, and substance abuse, poverty, and cultural norms upon which gender-based violence thrives is key to HIV/AIDS Zero generation.

Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst.