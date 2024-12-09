Sudan: TSC President Meets Head of the Joint Supervisory Committee for Abyei Area

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan met, in his office on Sunday, with the head of the Joint Supervisory Committee for the Abyei Area - Sudan side - Lt. Gen. (Police) Dr. Hamid Mannan Mohamed.

The head of the committee said, in a press statement, that he briefed TSC President on the overall situation in the Abyei area and the efforts made to enhance peaceful coexistence among the components of the people of the area, and the outcomes of the meetings held by the Abyei Supervisory Delegation of Sudan with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) to resume joint meetings between the two sides in Sudan and the State of South Sudan during the coming period.

Lt. Gen. Mannan added that he informed President Al-Burhan of the ongoing arrangements for the conference that will be held during the period from 9-12 of this month of December in Abyei between the Misseriya and Dinka components, which will lay the foundations for peace in the area, praising the level of great cooperation and coexistence between all components of Abyei, noting the keenness and support of TSC President for all programs and projects that would achieve peace and peaceful coexistence in the area.