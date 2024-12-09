Sudan: Al-Aiser - Workshop for State Radio and Television Bodies to Be Held

- Minister of Culture and Information, government spokesman Khalid Al-Aiser announced that a workshop for the state radio and television bodies will be held in the coming period in Al-Gadarif state to discuss mechanisms for implementing the Cabinet decisions regarding the affiliation of the state radio and television bodies to the Sudan Radio and Television Corporation (SRTC).

This came during his meeting, in his office on Sunday, with a delegation of Al-Gadarif State Radio and Television Corporation headed by Abdul-Bari Kafi Kuwa, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information Somia Al-Hadi and the SRTC Director General Ibrahim Al-Bazai.

Al-Aiser stressed, during the meeting, the ministry's keenness to implement the affiliation decision in accordance with regulations, laws and professional standards that do not harm anyone and contribute to reflecting the state's efforts and unifying the media discourse, noting that the workshop aims to discuss the matter with the participation of state walis (governors), relevant ministries and directors of state radio and television bodies.

The minister announced a set of visions adopted by the ministry to advance the media sector and address its issues.