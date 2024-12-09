Sudan: Al-Gadarif State's Wali Discusses With Investment Minister Various Investment Projects in the State

8 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The meeting that brought together the Minister of Investment, Ahlam Madani Mahdi, and the Acting Wali (governor) of Al-Gadarif, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Hassan Ahmed, in his office on Sunday, discussed a number of topics related to investment, most notably the free zone to be established in the state.

The Minister of Investment stressed the ministry's keenness to establish the free zone in the state due to the economic importance of the state as it enjoys enormous economic resources.

For his part, the Acting Wali of Al-Gadarif State renewed the state government's keenness to provide everything that would establish the free zone so that it would contribute to driving the economy in the state, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Investment made to achieve this.

