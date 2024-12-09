Egypt: Youth Minister Inaugurates Events of 7th Edition of Int'l Forum for Investment, Sports Industry

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi opened on Sunday 8/12/2024 the events of the seventh edition of the International Forum for Investment and Sports Industry, held under the patronage of the Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly. This forum is implemented by the ministry in collaboration with the Arab Federation for Marketing and Sports Investment (ASMIA) and is considered the largest event in its field in the region.

The Minister of Youth and Sports affirmed that investment in the sports sector is one of the most important pillars contributing to building a strong sports community, as it creates job opportunities and boosts our national economy. He explained that this forum aims to enhance cooperation between countries in the field of sports and to exchange successful experiences and practices that can support the development of sports in all nations. He pointed out that the support received by the Egyptian sports system from His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is a cornerstone of this comprehensive sports renaissance at all levels.

Dr. Ashraf Sobhi highlighted the significant role of sports in the economies of countries and the various industries that have emerged to serve the sports sector. He clarified that the ministry has been focusing in recent times on maximising sports investment in youth and sports facilities through investment projects, in addition to the comprehensive development of sports infrastructure in the villages and cities of the governorates of the republic.

The Minister of Sports emphasised the importance of supporting youth and encouraging innovation in the field of sports, noting that the youth generation is the future of sports and should be given the necessary opportunities to achieve their ambitions. He stressed the importance of sustainability in sports projects to ensure long-term positive impacts on society and the environment.

This year, the forum hosts over 40 countries, institutions, and sports entities from around the world, along with prominent global companies such as the Italian Technogym, which specializes in fitness equipment, and the Saudi Al-Jameel Sports Company, which manages over 300 sports clubs, in addition to representatives from major European clubs like Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The forum aims to highlight investment opportunities in the sports sector, with the Ministry of Youth and Sports presenting over 300 investment opportunities valued at more than 12 billion Egyptian pounds. These opportunities include the sale of underutilised sports assets such as the old Hurghada Stadium in the Red Sea Governorate, in addition to signing over 12 global agreements on the sidelines of the forum.

The event also includes the participation of 80 global speakers and more than 800 government and private officials, with a focus on 28 strategic axes and 20 visual presentations, along with the attendance of over 300 sports companies and institutions from various countries in the Middle East.