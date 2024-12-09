Egypt: Chairman of Healthcare Authority Meets With Health Minister of Rwanda

Chairman of the General Authority for Healthcare and General Supervisor of the Comprehensive Health Insurance projects Dr Ahmed Al-Sabki met on Sunday 8/12/2024 with Dr Sabin Nsanzeimana, Minister of Health of Rwanda, at the conclusion of the International Health Ministers Summit in Rwanda, with the presence of Consul Madonna Magdy, the Egyptian Consul at the Egyptian Embassy in Rwanda.

During the meeting, prospects for joint cooperation between the two sides were discussed to enhance Egyptian-Rwandan relations in the healthcare sector. Dr Ahmed Al-Sabki indicated that during the meeting, an agreement was reached to establish a contract between the Healthcare Authority and the Rwandan government to receive patients coming from Rwanda for treatment in the facilities of the Healthcare Authority, providing comprehensive and distinguished medical services for visitors according to the highest global quality standards, as part of enhancing health integration between the two sides.

The Chairman of the Healthcare Authority clarified that cooperation will extend to include training human resources to enhance the efficiency of Rwandan medical teams and to exchange expertise in the field of universal health coverage, pointing to the successful experiences achieved by both countries in this field. He affirmed that the joint cooperation aims to strengthen healthcare systems and enable each party to benefit from the accumulated experiences of the other, contributing to a qualitative leap in the health services provided to citizens and supporting sustainable development in the health sector.

He emphasised that the partnership with Rwanda reflects the Authority's vision to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise at both regional and international levels, adding that this cooperation aligns with Egypt's commitment to support its African brothers, noting that the Authority aims, through these partnerships, to achieve integration in providing distinguished healthcare services across the African continent.

For his part, Dr Sabin Nsanzeimana, the Rwandan Minister of Health, expressed his eagerness to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences with Egypt in the field of universal health coverage, combating non-communicable diseases, and developing human capacities in the health sector. He expressed his admiration for the Egyptian experience in developing the healthcare sector, indicating that what Egypt has achieved in making significant strides towards universal health coverage and developing medical services according to global standards makes it a model to be emulated across the African continent.

He affirmed that Egypt and Rwanda are working towards achieving a shared vision for the development of the health sector in Africa in line with the continent's sustainable development goals, appreciating the significant progress made by both countries in eliminating Hepatitis C, which reflects their commitment to enhancing public health and developing health systems in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Health Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Ahmed Hamad, Advisor to the Chairman of the Authority for Health Policies and Systems and General Director of the Technical Office of the Chairman of the Authority, and Dr Riham Salama, Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Authority.

Cabinet