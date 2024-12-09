Egypt Closely Follows Developments in Syria

8 December 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt is closely following with great interest the developments in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, stressing its support for the Syrian state and people, as well as its commitment to Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. Egypt calls on all Syrian parties, regardless of their orientations, to safeguard the country's resources and national institutions, uphold the supreme interest of the nation, and work towards unifying objectives and priorities. This includes initiating a comprehensive and inclusive political process to establish a new phase of internal harmony and peace, and to restore Syria's regional and international role.

In this context, Egypt reaffirms its commitment to continue working with regional and international partners to extend a helping hand, alleviate the prolonged suffering of the Syrian people, support reconstruction efforts, facilitate the safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and achieve the stability that the brotherly Syrian people deserve.

Foreign Ministry Official Facebook

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.