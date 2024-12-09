Egypt Closely Follows Developments in Syria

Egypt is closely following with great interest the developments in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, stressing its support for the Syrian state and people, as well as its commitment to Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. Egypt calls on all Syrian parties, regardless of their orientations, to safeguard the country's resources and national institutions, uphold the supreme interest of the nation, and work towards unifying objectives and priorities. This includes initiating a comprehensive and inclusive political process to establish a new phase of internal harmony and peace, and to restore Syria's regional and international role.

In this context, Egypt reaffirms its commitment to continue working with regional and international partners to extend a helping hand, alleviate the prolonged suffering of the Syrian people, support reconstruction efforts, facilitate the safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and achieve the stability that the brotherly Syrian people deserve.

Foreign Ministry Official Facebook