Rwanda: General Authority for Health Accreditation, Regulation Participates in International Health Conference in Kigali

Head of the General Authority for Health Accreditation and Regulation (GAHAR) Dr Ahmed Taha participated on Sunday 8/12/2024 in the international ministerial summit on health, which took place over two days in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, under the title "Strengthening Health Systems for a Better Tomorrow".

During his keynote speech delivered to a select group of experts and decision-makers in the health sector across Africa, Dr Ahmed Taha emphasised the importance of the role played by political leadership, spearheaded by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in advancing health issues in Egypt through the launch of numerous presidential initiatives aimed at achieving healthcare and social welfare for citizens, as well as through the implementation of the Comprehensive Health Insurance Project, which represents a qualitative leap in the Egyptian healthcare system and is one of the most significant achievements of the state under the president.

Under the title "Egypt's Journey Towards Excellence in Quality Healthcare and Universal Coverage", Dr Ahmed Taha reviewed Egypt's pioneering experience in improving the quality of healthcare and developing accreditation systems through the pivotal achievements made by the General Authority for Health Accreditation and Regulation, starting with the development of the Egyptian national standards for health accreditation, all of which successfully obtained international accreditation from ESCWA, leading to the initiation of the Comprehensive Health Insurance System (UHIS), which is a cornerstone in the healthcare reforms in Egypt.

In his speech, Dr Ahmed Taha clarified that the Comprehensive Health Insurance Law in Egypt has established a new approach to advancing the health sector, making the application of quality standards within healthcare facilities a mandatory pathway before allowing them to join the new health system. He affirmed that this procedure was not merely an administrative requirement but a fundamental step that significantly contributed to enhancing the capabilities of these facilities and ensuring their readiness to provide high-quality healthcare services that align with national and international aspirations. He added, "This approach has led to a radical transformation in the level of healthcare services provided to citizens, reflecting the Egyptian state's commitment to providing safe and advanced healthcare that meets the needs of all."

Dr Taha pointed out that Egypt, through the General Authority for Health Accreditation and Regulation, seeks to expand the scope of its activities to encompass the entire African continent, affirming the Authority's readiness to support African countries by providing flexible and applicable accreditation frameworks, alongside organising training programmes and workshops aimed at building human capacities in the field of quality management and healthcare.

He also called for enhanced regional cooperation to establish networks of accredited healthcare facilities, which would contribute to improving health services and unifying quality and safety standards across the continent.

Dr Ahmed Taha noted that this conference represents an important platform for exchanging ideas and experiences among African countries, expressing his hope to see deeper cooperation between Egypt and African countries in the field of strengthening health systems. He stated in his speech, "Advancing the quality of healthcare is not merely a national goal, but a regional and global obligation that compels us all to work together for a better tomorrow for our peoples."

He also reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to continuing its efforts to support African health systems, drawing on its extensive experience and successive successes in the field of accreditation and quality. He praised the excellent organisation of the conference, which highlighted the importance of enhancing African cooperation to achieve a shared vision for a sustainable healthy future.

On the sidelines of the conference, Dr Ahmed Taha held a series of fruitful meetings with several leaders and officials in the healthcare sector from various African countries, including Dr Maryam Hussein, Somalia's Minister of State for Health, and Dr Amit Thakar, Executive Director of the African Health Business, based in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

The discussions covered areas of cooperation in implementing quality and health accreditation standards and the possibility of transferring the pioneering Egyptian experience in this field through the provision of specialised training programmes, organising workshops, and providing technical support to African countries wishing to improve their health systems.

Dr Taha affirmed the Authority's readiness to provide Egyptian expertise and develop strategic partnerships that contribute to achieving a qualitative leap in the quality of healthcare across the continent.

Regarding Egyptian-Rwandan cooperation in the field of health, a joint expanded meeting was held, bringing together representatives from the Rwandan Ministry of Health and Egyptian health leaders, where both sides discussed mechanisms to enhance cooperation to improve the quality of health services through the application of quality standards in Rwanda that align with its local needs to meet health priorities, and develop specialised training programmes that combine theoretical aspects with field training.

Representing Egypt were Major General Dr Bahaa Zidan, Head of the Unified Procurement Authority, Dr Mohamed Latif, Head of the Egyptian Health Council, Dr Ahmed El-Sobky, Head of the Healthcare Authority, and Dr Hisham Badr, Deputy Head of the Unified Procurement Authority, with the attendance of Ambassador Nermin Al-Zahawy, Egypt's Ambassador to Rwanda, and Consul Madonna Magdy.

The joint discussions highlighted the necessity of providing technical support to health facilities in Rwanda to ensure the effective implementation of quality standards. The experience of the General Authority for Health Accreditation and Regulation (GAHAR) in Egypt was reviewed, along with its role in the Comprehensive Health Insurance System (UHIS), where the importance of exchanging experiences to strengthen health systems in both countries and to develop the infrastructure of health services according to the highest international standards was affirmed.

