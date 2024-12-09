Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets King & Queen of Denmark, Concluding His State Visit

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday 8/12/2024 departed Copenhagen, concluding his state visit to the Kingdom of Denmark. King of Denmark, His Majesty King Frederik X, and Her Majesty Queen Mary bid farewell to the President at his residence before his departure. During the visit, President El-Sisi also signed the guestbook at the Danish Royal Palace.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that a number of Danish officials were present at the airport to bid farewell to the President. They expressed appreciation for President El-Sisi's historic visit--being the first by an Egyptian president to Denmark--and requested to take commemorative photos with him. The President then departed for Oslo, the capital of Norway, the second stop on his European tour.

