Egypt: EGX Adds Le19b to Market Cap. Amid Green Trading

8 December 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) traded in the green zone during Sunday's session, adding around LE 19.04 billion to market capitalization, amid local and Arab purchases.

The benchmark EGX30 rose 0.72 percent, or 220.94 points, closing at 31,060.51 points.

The small and mid-cap index EGX 70 increased by 0.32 percent, or 27.55 points, to finish at 8,587.11 points.

The broader index, EGX 100, hiked 0.46 percent, or 54.11 points, ending at 11,800.69 points.

Market capitalization gained around LE 19.04 billion, reaching LE 2.289 trillion compared to LE 2.271 trillion in the previous session.

Trading volume totaled 998.57 million shares across 113,454 transactions, with a turnover of LE 4.73 billion.

Foreign investors were net sellers at LE 5.36 billion, while Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers at LE 4.68 billion and LE 683.1 million, respectively.

United Housing & Development, Atlas for Investment and Food Industries, and El Kahera Housing were the top gainers of the session, each rising by 20 percent, 19.80 percent, and 19.70 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, Minapharm Pharmaceuticals, Taaleem Management Services, and Digitize for Investment and Technology, were the top losers, declining by 5.51 percent, 4.59 percent, and 4.17 percent, respectively.

