Nigeria: Stop Random, Irresponsible Posts On Social Media, Kaduna Govt Warns Appointees

The Kaduna State government has warned its political appointees to desist from random and irresponsible posts on social media, saying such comments can be misconstrued as official viewpoint, thereby causing reputational damage for the State Government or public outcry against it.

The warning was given at a two-day capacity building workshop, which was organised by the Office of the Head of Service and the Principal Private Secretary to Governor Uba Sani in Kaduna at the weekend.

A communique issued after the workshop noted that Kaduna State Public Service is strictly guided by 'Scheme of Service', 'Stores Regulations', 'The Guide to Administrative Procedures', and 'Financial Instructions'.

The communique recommended that the Department of Printing Services (Government Printer) should produce the Statute/Regulatory Books and sell to public servants at affordable prices.

The communique, which was jointly signed by Alhaji Waziri Garba and Malam Ibraheem Musa, the Senior Special Assistant on Administration and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, respectively, stated that the capacity-building was organised for employees of Government House.

The communique noted that Kaduna State has one of the most vibrant civil services in the country as other states regularly send delegations to understudy its operations, especially in the area of accountability.

Participants at the workshop commended Kaduna State Government, under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, for organising the workshop, which they described as the "first of its kind in the history of the state."

The communique stated that, "Public Servants must be disciplined, loyal to the Government of the day, show courtesy in the discharge of their duties, cooperate with one another and be honest in all their official engagements.

"It is also essential for Public Servants to adhere to laid down procedures in the conduct of Government business as failure to do so leads to systemic decay of the service and corruption."