Rwanda: Luxmi Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd Acquires Sorwathe Ltd

Luxmi Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd, a global leader in the tea industry, has officially acquired Sorwathe Ltd, one of Rwanda's oldest tea companies. This milestone was marked by a management handover ceremony at Sorwathe Ltd in Kinihira Sector, Rulindo District, Northern Province on December 5.

According to company officials, the acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Sorwathe Ltd, promising new opportunities to strengthen and expand the legacy of excellence under the Chatterjee family leadership, who has over a century of experience in the global tea industry and that Luxmi Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd brings a legacy of heritage, sustainability, and quality that perfectly aligns with Sorwathe' s values.

For 50 years, Sorwathe Ltd, under Wertheim's family, has been a pioneer in Rwanda's tea industry, cultivating the country's finest teas across 2,130 hectares in partnership with smallholder farmers.

Dipankar Chatterjee, Chairman of Luxmi Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd, delivered a heartfelt speech, sharing his family's century-long history in the tea industry.

He said: "Luxmi will endeavour to take Sorwathe to new heights, praising the garden's potential and existing reputation for producing high-quality tea."

He emphasized that Luxmi Tea's goal is to produce quality teas in Rwanda and across the world. He touched on the global demand for quality tea, noting that there is a global shortage of high-quality tea, emphasizing the opportunity that Sorwathe has to fill this gap.

Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman of Silverback Tea Company and Managing Director of Luxmi Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd and The Honorary Consul for Rwanda in Eastern India, expressed his commitment to maintaining Sorwathe's tradition of producing high-quality teas while exploring opportunities for innovation and market expansion.

He noted: "It is a company that has been run very well by the previous management, the Wertheim family, and we will build on that good work. Building not only on the quality of tea but also on the community for which the work of Sorwathe Foundation has been exemplary. Our team led by Nzeki Samuel Munyao will ensure that Sorwathe extends the value it creates for stakeholders. We take the privilege and the responsibility seriously."

Andrew Wertheim, Chairman of Tea Importers Inc. and former Chairman of Sorwathe, reflected on the company's journey since its founding in 1975 by his father, Joe Wertheim.

"His vision was to improve the lives of people in surrounding communities through tea. Over the years, we have seen tremendous achievements in community development, infrastructure, and education. This legacy is worth celebrating as we transition into a new chapter. We are confident that under the leadership of Luxmi Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd, given their experience both in India and in Rwanda, they'll be able to take Sorwathe to the next level and continue the success that has been made"

His Excellency, The Indian High Commissioner to Rwanda, Mridu Pawan Das congratulated Rudra Chatterjee on taking over as the new leader of Sorwathé. The High Commissioner praised the Wertheim family's legacy, which spans over 50 years, and highlighted their contributions to the local community, including empowering 8,500 people.

The High Commissioner also spoke about Luxmi Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd's proud legacy, dating back to 1912, and its presence in Indian states, including Assam.

He expressed his happiness to see Indian businesses contributing to the India-Rwanda relationship and empowering the people of Rwanda.

He also appreciated the good relationship between India and the United States of America.

The Charge De Affairs of the United States of America Embassy in Rwanda John Armiger delivered a heartfelt speech to celebrate nearly 50 years of excellence in Rwanda's tea industry, specifically honoring Sorwathe, a renowned tea estate.

The ambassador praised the Wertheim family's visionary leadership, which has made Sorwathe Rwanda's largest single-producing tea factory. As Sorwathe transitions to new ownership under Luxmi Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd of India. The speech expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration between US and Rwandan businesses to drive economic growth and shared prosperity.

Emery Rubagenga, Chairman of Sorwathe Ltd, pointed out that the company was the first in Rwanda to introduce Orthodox, organic, and pesticide-free green tea, ensuring both customer satisfaction and environmental sustainability.

"On behalf of the Board, I express my deep gratitude to our employees, partners, and customers for their unwavering support and dedication. As we embark on this journey with renewed focus and energy, we reaffirm our commitment to quality, innovation, and community development," he said.

"Together, with Government of Rwanda support through NAEB, along with the vision and expertise of our new investors, we are poised to shape a brighter future for Sorwathé and the communities we proudly serve," he added.

The Vice Mayor of Rulindo District in charge of social affairs, Theophile Mutagana highlighted Sorwathe's critical role in uplifting local communities.

"The factory operates in seven sectors: Base, Tumba, Cyungo, Rukozo, Kinihira, Gisaro, and Buyoga. It collaborates with communities in these sectors, where some individuals sell tea through cooperatives, while others are employed by the company. This highlights the factory's significance, as it enables the community to afford health insurance (Mutuelle de Santé), participate in the Ejo Heza savings scheme, and comply with other government policies," he said.

According to the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), Rwanda's tea industry has supported over 659 community projects since 2005, contributing significantly to rural development. These projects include schools, health centers, and water supply systems, underscoring the sector's role in improving livelihoods.

Jean Nepo Nkurikiyinka, the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Federation of Rwanda Tea Growing Cooperatives, emphasized that today's management transition marks a special day for farmers. The welfare of farmers depends on strong partnerships with stakeholders, and according to the testimonials shared, Sorwathe has been a crucial player in improving their well-being and that of cooperatives.

The Chairman acknowledged Sorwathe's significant contributions, highlighting how farmers' children are now able to attend school, improving the overall well-being of their families.

"As FERWACOTHE, we welcome the new management with a promise of collaboration and hope for continued success in uplifting the lives of farmers"

David Knopp, Director of The Wood Foundation Africa, congratulated Andrew and his family on the successful exit and legacy of Sorwathe. He also welcomed Luxmi Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd, the new owner, and praised their commitment to quality, integrity, and smallholder farmer development.

Jotham Majyalibu, Chairman of the Rwanda Tea Association, welcomed guests to witness the transition of Sorwathe's management. He praised the new leadership for their vital role in the Rwanda Tea Industry and expressed hope that they will continue to make Rwanda proud, particularly in the production of quality teas and specialty teas.

Atul Rastogi-Director Luxmi Tea Co. Pvt. Ltd appreciated the good work and great effort that has gone into making Sorwathe Ltd what it is today. He assured of the Company's commitment to build on that legacy and move Sorwathe to greater heights for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Nzeki Samuel Munyao, the CEO of Sorwathe Ltd thanked all those who were in attendance for joining them to celebrate the great legacy of Sorwathe Ltd and the management transition.

He appreciated Veerendra Rawat, the Senior General Manager Sorwathe Ltd, Rahul Bedi the CFO Sorwathe Ltd and the entire team of Sorwathe Ltd for the good arrangement that made the celebrations a success.

Claude Bizimana, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) commended the former management for its dedication, vision and the hard work that was paramount in shaping Sorwathe into a success story.

He noted: "Sorwathe has contributed significantly to the agriculture sector in Rwanda and to the tea industry in particular. This strategic foresight and great commitment to quality and focus on sustainability have set an admirable benchmark for the entire industry. As we embrace this new leadership, I extend my warm welcome to the incoming leadership team and I'm confident that the expertise, energy and vision will propel it to even better heights."

Rwanda's tea industry has grown steadily, with production increasing from 5,910 tonnes in 1980 to 40,003 tonnes by the financial year ending June 2024. The sector remains a vital contributor to Rwanda's economy, with exports bringing in significant revenue and creating jobs for thousands of Rwandans. Sorwathe itself has over 2,400 workers.

The event saw participation from many dignitaries including but not limited Company Directors, Leocadie Uwanyirigira, Chairman of ASSOPTHE, Innocent Ahoyankuye, the Secretary of the HOT Cooperative Board, Fidele Rwigema, Workers Representative Sorwathe, various bank representatives, among others.