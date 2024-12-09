Namibia: Police Report 10 Deaths Countrywide Over the Weekend, 3 Killed

The Namibian Police say various crimes were reported countrywide over the weekend, including murder, rape and suicide.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says Jarius Angula (24) allegedly took his own life at Oshipaya village in the Omusati region on Friday

"No suicide note was found," says Shikwambi.

At Mariental, Brenden Stewe (36) died shortly after he was stabbed with a knife in the upper right chest by a man (23) at Takarania.

"It is alleged the suspect was arguing with his girlfriend and her family after the girlfriend received an SMS. Stewe was stabbed after he intervened when the suspect threatened the mother of his girlfriend with a knife," Shikwambi says.

At Swakopmund, Simon Shingenge (32) was shot through the right ear and died on the spot while he and three others attempted to rob a man and his colleague.

"The suspect and his colleague were attacked by three men with knives, who demanded their valuables, prompting the suspect to draw his pistol," says Shikwambi.

Two assailants allegedly fled but the victim proceeded with the attack, she adds.

"It is reported that Shingenge was found with an open okapi knife in his right hand. A man (54) was arrested but later released on a warning, while his 9mm pistol was confiscated."

At farm Olifantvloer, 50km south-east of Rehoboth a man (50) was arrested for murder and the reckless handling of a firearm after Wesley //Gowaseb (17) was shot with a rifle in the chest.

It is alleged that the suspect was cleaning his rifle when a shot went off, hitting //Gowaseb, who was a few metres away from the suspect.

"He was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital," Shikwambi says.

In Windhoek, Paulus Samuel Iilonga (22) died after being electrocuted while hanging his clothes on a washing line. He reportedly fell and hit his head on a stone, says Shikwambi.

At Otjipoto in the Otjiwarongo district, an Angolan man (33) died on the spot after he lost control of a vehicle.

He was allegedly driving a vehicle that was not roadworthy on a public road without a driving licence.

The car was carrying five passengers. Several occupants were thrown out of the vehicle when it overturned, while the driver died at the scene, Shikwambi says.

The passengers sustained moderate to serious injuries and were treated at the Otjozondu Clinic.

All the next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile, at Tsumeb, a man (28) hit a child (3) with his car.

The child was reportedly crossing the road with three other children.

The child sustained head injuries.

"The driver rushed the child, along with his mother, to Lombard State Hospital, where he was admitted and in a stable condition," says Shikwambi.

No arrest has yet been made, she adds.

At Opuwo, two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

"All four passengers in one vehicle (two men, a woman (55) and her daughter) succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead at the scene," Shikwambi says.

Both drivers were rushed to the Opuwo State Hospital for treatment, she adds.

The cause of the accident could not be established. Police investigations continue.

At Rehoboth, a woman (25) was allegedly raped while walking from a service station.

The suspect threatened to stab and kill her if she called for help.

He allegedly hit her on the head with a stone until she passed out, before raping her, says Shikwambi.

When she regained consciousness, the suspect allegedly left, taking her cellphone.

He is described as having a short fade hairstyle, and wearing a black long sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans.

No arrest has yet been made, says Shikwambi.

At Bethanie, a man (29) was arrested for allegedly slaughtering a sheep in the victim's kraal and making off with the carcass, says Shikwambi.

The shepherd reportedly tracked the suspect's footprints, leading to the discovery of the sheep carcass in a toilet. Some meat was also recovered from a riverbed.

At the Ariamsvlei Border Post, a man (20) was arrested with cannabis worth N$2 106 500.

The cannabis was wrapped/sealed in transparent plastic bags.

"There were two occupants in the truck, the driver fled the scene when he was directed to remove the truck from the scanner and to open the sail for a physical examination," says Shikwambi.

It is further reported that it was not the first time the duo travelled together.

At Tses, Shikwambi says an inmate will be charged with malicious damage to state property and defeating the course of justice after breaking into a criminal investigation office at the Tses police station.

"The suspect (an inmate) broke the door of the office with an unknown object to gain entry, stole several case dockets, and destroyed them," says Shikwambi.

Some case dockets were recovered hidden in the roof of the cells. Shikwambi says the suspect is well known but is yet to be charged.

At Rocky Crest in Windhoek, property valued at N$34 900 was stolen during a robbery.

"The suspect(s) broke into the victim's house and stole three laptops, shoes and cash," Shikwambi says.

No arrests or recoveries have yet been made.

Police investigations continue.