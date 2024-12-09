Zimbabwe: Nelson Chamisa Testifies Before Harare Commission of Inquiry

Former CCC leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa is testifying before the Commission of Inquiry into Harare City Council's affairs, which is led by retired High Court Judge, Justice Maphios Cheda.

Mr Chamisa is expected to respond to allegations of impropriety in the management of the city's affairs.

The allegations, which surfaced during public hearings, are that Mr Chamisa directed Harare's councillors to fast-track the regularisation of housing cooperatives ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

This move was allegedly aimed at boosting his urban vote.

Councillor Blessing Duma, chairperson of the Harare City Council's Audit Committee, corroborated the allegations when he gave his testimony before the commission.

In an audio recording, Councillor Duma instructed fellow councillors to regularise every settlement in Harare, citing Mr Chamisa's directive.

It is alleged that Harare's CCC councillors were involved in the allocation of over 5 000 illegal stands ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr Chamisa's testimony is expected to shed some light on the allegations and provide insight into the management of the city's affairs.