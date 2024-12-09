Zimbabwe: Names of Bus Accident Victims Released

Police have released the names of five of the seven people who died when a bus they were travelling in rammed into the back of a stationary truck along the Harare-Bulawayo Road Sunday afternoon.

The other two victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development and said twenty-two other people were injured in the accident.

"Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police's post on X regarding a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 330-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road on December 8 at around 3.30 pm.

"Seven people died on the spot while 22 others were injured when an Inter Africa bus with 43 passengers on board rammed into the back of a stationary Freightliner with no passengers on board.

"Of the 22 victims who were injured, six were treated and discharged while 16 others are admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital," he said.

Five of the seven victims who were positively identified by their next of kin are Mutanga Brian, a male adult from Bocha, Marange; Manyise Madubeko (45), a male from 4th Street, Bulawayo; Ncube Sinqobile (43), a female from Xanti Village, Esigodini; Muchemwa Matienga (62), a male from Harrisvale, Bulawayo and

Mafukidze Edmen Collin (39), a male from Overspill, Epworth.

Meanwhile, in another road traffic accident that occurred on the same day at around 1:30am at the 72-kilometre peg along the Harare-Wedza Road, the driver of a Nissan pick-up vehicle was killed while his passenger was injured when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a stationary Scania truck with three passengers on board.

The body of the victim was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital for post-mortem while the injured person was admitted at the same hospital.

Said Commissioner Nyathi: "The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to exercise caution and to be alert on the roads. Above all, motorists should avoid speeding and should always follow all road rules to safeguard human lives."

In a statement, the Passenger Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Tafadzwa Goliati said their thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the accident victims.

"We urge everyone to exercise caution on the roads and to follow all safety guidelines to prevent such incidents," he said.