Sudan: ICC Prosecutor Vows Justice for Darfur Victims, Kushayb Case Nears Conclusion

The Hauge — International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan has reiterated his commitment to investigating past and ongoing crimes in Darfur, emphasising that justice for victims remains a priority. Khan made the statement during a meeting with the Darfur Women Action Group on Friday, held on the sidelines of the 23rd session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute in The Hague.

A delegate of the Darfur Women Action Group, told Radio Dabanga that Khan affirmed the need to continue pushing for justice, underlining the importance of engaging with civil society organisations.

The group expressed its support for the ICC's efforts, despite acknowledging that the path to justice could be prolonged.

Ali Kushayb trial

The ICC announced the upcoming closing statements in the case against former Darfur janjaweed leader, Ali Muhammad Ali Abdelrahman, known as 'Ali Kushayb' and referred to as the 'Colonel of Colonels, who stands accused of 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity between 2003 and at least 2004."

Scheduled for 11-13 December 2024 at the ICC's headquarters in The Hague, these statements will mark a crucial phase in the trial.

The closing statements will involve the Office of the Prosecutor, the Legal Representatives of Victims, and the Defence. Judges may also pose questions, and, with the Chamber's approval, Kushayb himself could make an unsworn statement.

Following these proceedings, the judges will deliberate before delivering their judgment.

The Assembly also adopted six resolutions to strengthen the ICC's operations, including a 2025 programme budget of €195,481,500.

These developments reflect a renewed focus on accountability for crimes in Darfur and the ongoing efforts to address the region's longstanding issues.